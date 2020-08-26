'400 wickets minimum': Yuvraj Singh lays out Test cricket challenge for Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has laid out a challenge for the team's current fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

After English fast bowling legend James Anderson picked up his 600th Test wicket last evening, Singh has asked Bumrah to scalp a minimum of 400 wickets in his Test career.

Cricketers from all parts of the world congratulated Anderson for becoming the first pacer to pick up 600 Test wickets. Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also sent out a congratulatory tweet, stating that Anderson's passion, grit and drive were exceptional. Here's what the Mumbai Indians star wrote:

"Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets."

Yuvraj Singh sets a minimum target for Jasprit Bumrah's Test wicket

Yuvraj Singh played many matches with Jasprit Bumrah as they were a part of India's ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy squads in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The two players also played together for Mumbai Indians last year.

Bumrah has emerged as one of the best fast bowlers in the world during the last few years. He has led the Indian pace bowling department to perfection and was one of the main reasons behind India's historic Test series win in Australia last year.

The Ahmedabad-based bowler had become the fastest Indian pacer to 50 Test wickets, and Yuvraj Singh expects him to scalp a minimum of 400 wickets in red-ball cricket. The former World Cup winner gave the following reply to Jasprit Bumrah's tweet:

"Your target is 400 !! Minimum."

Your target is 400 !! Minimum — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah has played only 14 Test matches for the Indian cricket team, where he has scalped 68 wickets, including five-wicket hauls. His bowling average of 20.33 highlights his dominance in the longest format of the game.

With India set to tour Australia for an ICC World Test Championship series later this year, Bumrah will be keen to repeat his past performance and take small steps to the massive target set by Yuvraj Singh.