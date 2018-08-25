Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: Umesh Yadav in for blow hot and cold Mohammed Shami?

Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.45K   //    25 Aug 2018, 16:15 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

Indian team's win in the third Test was a combined effort. Both batsmen and bowlers did an outstanding job to bring India back in the series. In fact, Indian bowling has been nothing short of excellent in this series.

It is a well-documented fact that Virat Kohli has never repeated his Test eleven and some might argue that this is the first time he should skip the trend.

For the first time in the series, Indian batting looks settled with openers getting runs during the third Test and rest of the batsmen also looking in good nick. Talking about the bowling department, Ishant Sharma has been a revelation, particularly against left-handers which England has in plenty.

Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is so highly rated in the Test arena. Ashwin has done a good job considering the nature of the wickets that are on offer during the series. He might sit out due to injury which will make Jadeja an automatic replacement.

Though Mohammed Shami has bowled at an excellent pace, his wicket-taking ability remains a concern. He is a blow hot blow cold sort of bowler, either he takes wickets in a heap or he goes wicketless. His three-wicket haul during the first inning of the first Test remains his best effort in the series. Considering the way Shami has bowled, the fourth bowler remains a bone of contention for the Indian team.

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Two
Mohammed Shami

Umesh Yadav is the other option India can look at, considering that picking Shardul Thakur for his first ever Test match would be too much of a risk in a series which is keenly poised.

About a year back Umesh Yadav was also known to be an inconsistent bowler much like Shami, but, the recent history tells a different story. During IPL 2018, Umesh Yadav picked up 20 wickets in 14 matches. Most of his wickets in IPL came with the new ball during the powerplay.

He was consistently swinging the ball, he got the batsmen out rather than batsmen throwing away their wickets. During the first Test in England, he looked very much the part, with a return of 3 wickets, the same as Shami.

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
Umesh Yadav

The good thing about Umesh is, he bowls a full length which gives the ball every opportunity to swing, which is very important in England. He also bowls at a fair clip like Shami. Lately, he has been very consistent with his line and length which prevents him from leaking runs as he used to do earlier. Also, he is a good reverse swing exponent like Shami.

The saying is, one should not change the winning combination, but, considering the conditions and the history of captain Kohli, it won't be a surprise if India makes this one change.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Mohammed Shami Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Why Mohammed Shami deserves a chance in the Test series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted bowling attack...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Head to head, Team...
RELATED STORY
Eng vs Ind 1st Test: 4 expected changes for India from...
RELATED STORY
India's probable squad for last two Tests and predicted...
RELATED STORY
Ind vs Eng 2018: 2 Indian players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Probable Indian Playing XI for the...
RELATED STORY
The solitary change in Team India's Playing XI for the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's strongest playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us