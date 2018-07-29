Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 weaknesses of the English Test team that India need to exploit

Meit Sampat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    29 Jul 2018, 17:36 IST

England v Pakistan: 2nd Test - Day Three
England have won 30 Tests against India at home

The much anticipated 5 match Test series between India and England will kick-start from 1st August 2018. Team India started the tour confidently by winning the T-20 series, but lost the decider in the ODI leg of the tour.

The Indian Test team seems to be a well settled unit having been in England for more than a month.

Their opponents England on the other hand have had their share of problems and managed to draw a Test series against a young Pakistan team early this summer.

Traditionally India have struggled in England in Tests and have won only 6 Tests and lost 30. In 17 Test series played between the two nations in England, India have won just 3 series viz. in 1971, 1986 and 2007.

There are a few weaknesses of the English team which the Indian team management will have in their minds at the beginning of the Test series. Here is a look at 5 such weaknesses which team India should take advantage of:


#5. Inexperienced third seam bowler:

England Lions v India A - Day Three
Sam Curran has played a solitary Test for England

The likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad will miss an experienced first change bowler, at least in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Sam Curran, who made his debut against Pakistan is likely to be a part of the playing 11 in the first Test. The 20 year old left handed fast bowler from Surrey will be the bowler India are likely to target considering his inexperience at the Test level.

Curran lacks the experience of Chris Woakes, who has failed to make it to the England squad due to an injury. The main role of Curran will be to maintain pressure on the Indian batsmen as a first change bowler.

Another option for England is the uncapped bowling all rounder James Porter from Essex. Porter has played 62 First Class games but lacks the experience of playing Test cricket and might find it difficult to adjust to the longest format of cricket against a strong Indian batting outfit, if and when he gets an opportunity to represent England.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Joe Root Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Meit Sampat
ANALYST
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
4 questions India need to address ahead of the Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
India vs England Test Series 2018: 3 key player battles...
RELATED STORY
5 epic clashes to look forward to in the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
England v India, 2018: Top 5 things to look ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 key players for India in the...
RELATED STORY
3 tough selection decisions India need to make ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 overseas Test wins for Team India in the last ten...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us