5 weaknesses of the English Test team that India need to exploit

England have won 30 Tests against India at home

The much anticipated 5 match Test series between India and England will kick-start from 1st August 2018. Team India started the tour confidently by winning the T-20 series, but lost the decider in the ODI leg of the tour.

The Indian Test team seems to be a well settled unit having been in England for more than a month.

Their opponents England on the other hand have had their share of problems and managed to draw a Test series against a young Pakistan team early this summer.

Traditionally India have struggled in England in Tests and have won only 6 Tests and lost 30. In 17 Test series played between the two nations in England, India have won just 3 series viz. in 1971, 1986 and 2007.

There are a few weaknesses of the English team which the Indian team management will have in their minds at the beginning of the Test series. Here is a look at 5 such weaknesses which team India should take advantage of:

#5. Inexperienced third seam bowler:

Sam Curran has played a solitary Test for England

The likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad will miss an experienced first change bowler, at least in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Sam Curran, who made his debut against Pakistan is likely to be a part of the playing 11 in the first Test. The 20 year old left handed fast bowler from Surrey will be the bowler India are likely to target considering his inexperience at the Test level.

Curran lacks the experience of Chris Woakes, who has failed to make it to the England squad due to an injury. The main role of Curran will be to maintain pressure on the Indian batsmen as a first change bowler.

Another option for England is the uncapped bowling all rounder James Porter from Essex. Porter has played 62 First Class games but lacks the experience of playing Test cricket and might find it difficult to adjust to the longest format of cricket against a strong Indian batting outfit, if and when he gets an opportunity to represent England.

