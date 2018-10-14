×
5 active batsmen with the most number of Test centuries

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
466   //    14 Oct 2018, 22:37 IST

Kohli has been in great form during the last couple of years
When one aims to play Test cricket during his childhood, he invariably dreams of acknowledging the crowd after scoring his first Test century. Very few are able to convert that dream into reality but there are some who get to raise their bat on a number of occasions during their respective Test careers.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart of highest Test century makers with 51 Test centuries to his name. There are few active Test batsmen who are pursuing that magical number of 52 Test centuries. It is not easy to score that many centuries but records are meant to be broken at some stage or the other.

Let's take a look at the list of 5 active Test batsmen with the most number of Test centuries- who are looking good to take a crack at that magical number of 52.

#5 Kane Williamson (18 centuries)

Williamson is one of the best batsmen of the current generation
Williamson has been the mainstay of New Zealand batting for many years. Williamson is a technically very correct batsman. In spite of being bred on swing-friendly New Zealand wickets, Williamson has an amazing technique against spinners. He uses his feet really well against them which makes him a good all-round player all-around.

Williamson is also a very good captain with a great cricketing acumen. Williamson has scored 18 centuries from 65 Test matches so far. His home and away record is equally good as half of his centuries (9) have come away from home.

#4 David Warner (21 Centuries)

Warner is one of the best ever opening batsmen
Currently out of the Test arena due to the match-fixing scandal that took place in South Africa, David Warner is an explosive Test opener in Sehwag-mould. He has won many matches for Australia single-handedly due to his devastating batting.

His robust starts often put the opposition on the back foot early in a Test, which allows the pace battery of Australia to take control of the game. David Warner has scored 21 centuries from 74 Test matches so far and he is looking good for many more.






