The Abu Dhabi T10 2021 commences tomorrow with three games in quick succession at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Eight sides - the Maratha Arabians, the Qalandars, the Northern Warriors, the Pune Devils, the Delhi Bulls, the Bangla Tigers, the Deccan Gladiators, and Team Abu Dhabi - will be divided into two groups of four teams each.

Various world-class players from the West Indies, Pakistan and Afghanistan will feature in the tournament - Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman to name a few.

In this article, we take a look at 5 all-rounders to watch out for in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

#5 Shahid Afridi (Qalandars)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is the icon player for the Qalandars in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

Shahid Afridi's wicket-taking ability may have diminished over the last few years, but he is still as economical as ever. Combine this with his six-hitting prowess, and you have a cricketer perfectly suited to the T10 format.

Afridi is the icon player for the Qalandars, who also have the likes of Chris Jordan, Tom Banton and Ben Dunk on their roster. We could see the former Pakistan captain remind cricket fans across the world of his agelessness and destructiveness in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

Advertisement

#4 Mohammad Hafeez (Maratha Arabians)

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez is 40 years old but fit as ever

Another Pakistan cricketer who has defied age, 40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez is still active in the international circuit and scored a magical 99* in his country's recent T20I assignment against New Zealand.

Playing under countryman Shoaib Malik at the Maratha Arabians, Hafeez will undoubtedly make an impact in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. He will be seen in action on the opening day of the tournament when his team takes on the Nicholas Pooran-led Northern Warriors.