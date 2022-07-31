5 alternate professions Virat Kohli would have been brilliant at

By his own admission on 'Breakfast with Champions', Virat Kohli said he would be an amazing salesman. However, the modern-day great’s social media suggests there’s more to him than just winning games for India, stacking up runs, and setting and breaking records while at it.

The Delhi batter already has a string of businesses outside of the sport, and in a world where he wouldn’t have played cricket, we look at five professions apart from playing cricket that Kohli would have been fantastic at.

#1 Virat Kohli, the supermodel

The razor-sharp look, charisma, and physique automatically qualify to be a supermodel who would have nailed it on the ramp. It’s not hard to imagine India’s best batter donning some of the outfits of the season and rocking them.

Be it pulling off a James Bond with those suave looks, or just being the boy-next-door, Kohli’s got what it takes to be a model and a good one at that.

#2 Football player

On the topic of staying fit, Kohli’s love for football and the build he has makes him a prime candidate to play a football player. If not for the Indian Premier League, the ace cricketer would probably have been stacking up goals for a professional football club.

But for now, he just seems happy to kick the ball around during warm-ups.

#3 Gym instructor

The results of the deadlifts, cleans and those intense workouts are clearly showing on Kohli despite the cricketer being 33, and is one of the reasons behind his consistency in the sport.

His chiseled frame throughout the year, and the knowledge he has regarding his training (not to forget his passion) makes him an apt gym instructor.

#4 Pilot

Why pilot, you ask? There’s a reason behind those bucketloads of runs he’s scored in recent times. The patience and focus he brings to his job coincides with the quality of a pilot.

We could throw in Rahul Dravid in the mix considering the man is the epitome of what focus and concentration level is, but Virat Kohli’s pretty much there and imagining him as a pilot is not a stretch.

#5 Cricket commentator

While it’s unlikely that the world will see Virat Kohli as a commentator, he’s got the skills for it. A quick look at his press conferences shows he’s got what it takes to get people listening.

He’s got an easy voice, and more importantly, he has the knowledge that he can put to use when talking cricket with other commentators in the pod.

