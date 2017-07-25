5 areas where India can improve before they tour outside the subcontinent

Analyzing what India can do before they embark on an overseas tour.

India have a number of overseas tours lined up

Now that the managerial tussle in the Indian cricket team has come to an end, the focus will completely return to the on-field action which starts tomorrow against Sri Lanka. After playing the majority of their test cricket on home turf last year, Virat Kohli and his men must now prepare for some tough away tours in the coming months.

A series win in West Indies and a journey to the final of the Champions Trophy meant that the Kohli-age had started in Indian cricket. But the biggest test for an Indian team comes when it travels outside the subcontinent.

Here are the five areas where India can improve before they embark on a tour away from the subcontinent.

#5 Slip cordon

India's slip cordon has come under criticism in the last few years

On the bouncy pitches of Australia and South Africa, a team's slip cordon becomes one of its most important areas. The catches seem to fly off the edge more often than not in those countries.

In the past decade or so, India had a settled slip field which included some of the calmest customers in Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.

But since their retirement, India have failed to build up a bunch of trusted slip fielders who can pouch catches day in day out. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane, no other Indian fielder has looked confident behind the wickets.

Captain Kohli himself has dropped a fair number of catches at first slip in the last few years. The management must work hard on this aspect which will help the bowlers get fruits for their hard earned labour.

