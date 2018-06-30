5 Australian players who were unlucky to have not played more for their country

S Samaddar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.41K // 30 Jun 2018, 15:12 IST

The history of cricket is replete with instances of excellent cricketers failing to have a long career for their countries at the highest level of the game and that is no different when it comes to Australian cricketers. Among the many countries, Australia has almost always had a system in which excellence is rewarded and non-performing cricketers are swiftly dropped from the team.

Despite all that, there are certain players who have only played a handful of Test matches and some limited overs games for the country, despite being good performers.

In this regard, it needs to be pointed that, historically Australia have been one of the more successful cricket teams in history and it so happened that over the years, even gifted cricketers could not get into the side. Maybe, they played in the wrong era.

So, here is a look at 5 Australian cricketers who should have played more for their country.

#5 Stuart Law

Stuart Law

The former middle-order batsman was one of the most prolific players in the Australian domestic circuit for Queensland, ever since he made his debut in 1988-89. After making runs consistently, Stuart Law eventually made it to the national team in 1994 in an ODI in Perth and his busy playing style suited Australia perfectly.

He established himself in the middle-order and was selected in the squad for the 1996 World Cup. Meanwhile, he also made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at home and scored an unbeaten 54, but that proved to be the only Test of his career. Although Law continued to be part of the Australian ODI set up, he was not selected for the squad that went to England for 1999 World Cup and that proved to be the end of his career.

Since then, he made loads of runs in English county Derbyshire, Essex and Lancashire but national team selection did not come about.