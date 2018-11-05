5 batsmen who scored a century against India on debut

It is a dream for any cricketer to represent his nation in the longest form of the game as every one of them wants to make his debut memorable. For a batsman to score a century in his very first match is considered to be a significant achievement for him and if it has come against a top team like India, he couldn't ask for a better debut.

Here we'll look at 5 players who have scored a century in their test debut against India :

#5 Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook made his Test debut against India in Nagpur in November 2016. He scored 60 and 104 in both innings of his debut match. He later went on to become the second youngest player to score 5000 test runs after Sachin Tendulkar.

He has captained England cricket team in 59 tests and 69 ODIs. He is the highest run scorer for England in Tests, scoring 12472 runs in 291 innings at an average of 45.35.

He has also played 92 ODIs and 4 T20Is and has scored 3204 and 61 respectively. But his batting was more suited for Test cricket.

Twelve years after playing for England, he announced his retirement in the home series against India in September 2018. He had a memorable farewell test as he scored a century in that match.

#4 Alviro Petersen

Aliviro Petersen made his Test debut against India in Kolkata in 2010. He scored a century in his very first Test and became the third South African player to score a century on Test debut. But after his debut, he didn't perform well and got dropped from the team. His Test career was full of ups and down. He never played regularly for South Africa because of his inconsistency.

He started his career on a very good note but he wasn't able to carry on that momentum throughout his career and announced his retirement in 2015. He scored 2093 and 504 runs in 36 tests and 21 ODIs respectively in his career.

