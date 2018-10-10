5 batsmen who started like Prithvi Shaw but faded away

sassthree FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.61K // 10 Oct 2018, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What Prithvi Shaw achieved in his debut Test for India is the stuff cricketers dream of - making a mark in one's maiden game for their country is something that many budding players dream about.

His reputation preceded him when Shaw walked out to bat against West Indies, he had garnered a massive load of runs in the Mumbai domestic circuit. The start has gone his way and it's important that he continues to flourish in the same fashion.

The manner in which Shaw has started reminds us of the players who also shone on their debut, but somehow couldn't find a grip on their career and faded away.

Here are five batsmen who scored a century on debut like Shaw, but faded away.

#5 Hamish Rutherford

Ever since Stephen Fleming's retirement, New Zealand has looked for solidity at the top of the order, especially in the top three, as they are prone to collapsing in Tests. The departure of Brendon McCullum and the indifferent form of Martin Guptill for years now has hurt them too.

In such a scenario, Hamish Rutherford came as a breath of fresh air when he scored a 171 against England in 2013. The Kiwis would have thought they have a long-term prospect on their hands, but Rutherford couldn't carry on the momentum, and vanished after 15 more Tests, managing just one more fifty to his name.

Part of the same class of U-19 players as Virat Kohli, Rutherford was part of the New Zealand squad in the 2008 World Cup. His fortunes couldn't have been more different from the Indian captain, who continues to smash records for fun in world cricket across formats.

1 / 5 NEXT