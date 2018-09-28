5 batsmen whose average never fell below 40 across a 100+ Test career

Kushagra Agarwal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 427 // 28 Sep 2018, 04:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Alastair Cook retired from cricket earlier this month

A batting average of 50 in any format of cricket is considered as a sign of greatness in the sport. Batsmen who end up with a Test match average in excess of 50 go down as legends of the game.

However, since a long career one goes through many ups and downs, the true champions lift themselves from their lows and deliver to bring out their best. Although, the batsmen who do not let their poor run affect their form for long are the one's who exemplify consistency.

This record- for batsmen who never averaged less than 40 throughout a career that spanned over a hundred Test matches- is a testimony to such consistent players who are all therefore, greats of the game.

Mohammad Azharuddin (99 Tests) and Adam Gilchrist (96 Tests) just marginally fail to make the cut to this elite list as each one of them played just under a hundred Test matches.

#5 Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly may not be remembered as much for his batting in the longest format as he was for his leadership skills, but the Prince of Kolkata, by virtue of featuring on this list, makes a strong statement of his batting caliber.

Part of a batting order that constituted the like of the master Sachin Tendulkar, the rock Rahul Dravid and the crafty VVS Laxman, Ganguly's batting did not always stand out. However, his abilities with the willow were never questionable, and his 7212 runs across 188 innings in 113 matches are testimony to this ability.

The 'Lord of the off-side', Ganguly announced his arrival in grand style, with a debut century against England at Lord's. The southpaw who ended with a batting average of 42.18 reached his lowest average of 40.42 twice in his career, once after his 13th Test and the next time after his 52nd.

The slump, however, could not deter the stylish left hander as he came back strongly each time. Like the great Donald Bradman, Ganguly too ended his career with a duck in his final innings.

1 / 5 NEXT