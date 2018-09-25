Most career runs at each batting position in Tests

As much as batsmen are known for their favourite shots, records held and best innings played, are they known for the batting position which they made their own. Different batsmen possess different skills which help them master a particular batting position more than the others.

In Tests, the role played by the batting position becomes even more crucial as it is a game of specialists and only a batsman who specializes in playing at a certain position can achieve success over there.

Which is the first name that crosses our minds when we think of the batsmen who scored the maximum runs batting at number 3 in Tests? And who is the most prolific scorer at the number 11 position in the batting order?

Let's find out how many of us got it right, in this list of batsmen who scored the highest number of Test runs for each batting position. The XI formed as a result of players occupying positions on this list is a formidable one, covering all bases and potent enough to challenge the best sides in the world.

Openers

Alastair Cook, who recently called time on a 12 year glittering career, tops the list for the batsmen who have opened the innings in Tests. Out of his 291 innings, the former English captain opened on 278 occasions, amassing a whopping 11,845 runs @ 44.87, becoming the only batsman ever to score in excess of 10,000 runs as an opener.

Cook, who holds the record for the most runs by an Englishman, scored 31 of his 33 hundreds, including the one in his maiden and the one in his last innings, while facing the new ball, in turn helping to lay a solid foundation for the batsmen to follow.

278- the number of innings Cook played as an opener, is the most for any batsman in the history of the game, which shall not undermine his achievement but rather exemplify his longevity in the sport.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar comes second on the list of all time highest scorers in the role of openers. In an illustrious career that spanned between 1971 and 1987, Sunny scored 9607 runs @ 50.30, a statistic to envy for all.

His 33 centuries, out of a total of 34, came as an opener and remains a record. Gavaskar, who ended with 10,122 runs, was a stalwart of the Indian cricketing setup and a master when it came to wear out the new ball, something he owed to his ability to patiently leave balls outside off stump.

The left hand- right hand duo of Cook and Gavaskar would have formed a very solid opening pair and bowlers would have been left toiling hard to breakthrough their defense. The two batsmen who just follow next on the list are Graeme Smith (9030 runs @ 49.08) and Matthew Hayden (8625 runs @ 50.74).

