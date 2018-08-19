12 Players who got off the mark with a six in Test cricket

Kushagra Agarwal

The first run scored is very special for any cricketer. One might be the best in the business, yet, the satisfaction of getting of the mark is immense. Every player remembers the first run he scored, against which bowler and on which ground he did so.

And it can't get better than getting your Test career off to a start by depositing the ball beyond the boundary for the maximum possible result. In its 141 years long history, only 12 batsmen are known to have scored their first runs with a six.

Therefore, it makes it worthy to look at this elite list of players who either had the audacity or the fortune of hitting their first Test run in the form of a six.

#12 Rishabh Pant

Pant became the first Indian to achieve the rear feat

The latest entrant to the list, Rishabh Pant became the first Indian to score his first Test run with a six when he deposited an Adil Rashid googly into the Trent Bridge stands, over the bowler's head.

The 20-year old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was born in the holy city of Haridwar and plays domestic cricket for Delhi, is the 291st to represent India in Test cricket. He has pretty much made his intentions clear, by hitting his second ball in Tests for a stylish six, as to how he goes about batting and is surely a star in the making.

