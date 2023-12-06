5 batters to have been dismissed handling the ball in international cricket ft. Mushfiqur Rahim

Although batters getting bowled or caught is common in cricket, some rare dismissal modes can leave you scratching your head. One such method, now incorporated into the "obstructing the field" rule, is "handling the ball," where a batter is dismissed for intentionally touching the ball with a hand not holding the bat.

Although uncommon, this dismissal has taken place a few times in international cricket, leaving its mark on the game's history. Getting dismissed for handling the ball is a rare and unexpected event in cricket.

Usually, it happens by accident rather than intentional action, leaving the batter feeling unlucky to be out. At times, their instinct kicks in when they see the ball coming towards the wickets, leading to this unusual mode of dismissal.

On that very note, let's take a look at five prominent batters who have been dismissed while handling the ball in international cricket.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim vs New Zealand in 2023

Mushfiqur Rahim rolling the ball off his hands [Fancode]

The latest batter to get dismissed while handling the ball is Mushfiqur Rahim, who became the first-ever Bangladeshi player to get out in this manner.

On Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka, Mushfiqur came out to bat at No. 5. The wicketkeeper-batter took his time to settle on the crease and played well for his 35 runs.

However in the 41st over, Mushfiqur's antics led to his dismissal. As Kyle Jamieson bowled a back-of-length delivery, the Bangladeshi wicketkeeper defended it with soft hands.

Just after the ball was bounced, Mushfiqur extended his right arm to force the ball away from the stumps, although the ball was never going towards the stumps. After the New Zealand players appealed, the third umpire adjudged it as out.

Mushfiqur's dismissal proved to be the first-ever batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Tests since the rule update in 2017.

#2 Steve Waugh vs India in 2001

Sameer Dighe appealing against Steve Waugh in 2001 [Getty Images]

The 2001 India-Australia Test series is etched in cricket history for several reasons. One of them is the iconic 'handled the ball' dismissal of Australian captain Steve Waugh. This rare and controversial incident took place during the third Test in Chennai.

After looking well-set at 47, Waugh faced Harbhajan Singh, who bowled a tossed-up delivery on the middle stump. Waugh tried to sweep the ball and missed it completely. The ball then rolled off his pads and was heading towards the stumps.

Reacting to it, Waugh pushed the ball away with his hand and was given out by the umpire. His dismissal completely turned the game on its head as Australia endured a collapse and went from being 340/3 to 391/10. India eventually won the Test by two wickets.

#3 Michael Vaughan vs India in 2001

Michael Vaughan after getting out vs India in 2001 [Getty Images]

Nine months after Steve Waugh was out handling the ball against India, England batter Michael Vaughan was at the receiving end of a similar dismissal against the same opposition.

During the third Test in Bengaluru, England batted first and scored 336 runs in the first innings. Vaughan proved to be the highest run-getter in that innings and made 64 off 138 balls.

His innings was cut short when he was out handling the ball against Sarandeep Singh in the 68th over. In an attempt to sweep the second delivery of the over, Vaughan missed the ball completely and handed it before the wicketkeeper after it dropped near him. Following an appeal, the umpire decided to adjudge the batter out and he could do nothing.

Vaughan didn't question the decision and started to walk towards the pavilion. Following the incident, the former English skipper insisted he was only trying to help the Indian fielders and should not have been given out.

#4 Mohinder Amarnath vs Australia in 1986

The 1986 ODI series between India and Australia, 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath lost his wicket in the unlikeliest of fashion. Batting at an individual score of 15, Amarnath faced off-spinner Greg Matthews.

Amarnath played a flighted delivery with delicate hands, seemingly unperturbed by the turn. The batter attempted to cut the ball at first, but ultimately had to defend it in an awkward stance due to his limited foot movement.

The ball seemed to ricochet and moved in the direction of the stumps before Amarnath let his instincts take over and used his hands to change the direction.

With a smirk on his face and no one but himself to blame, Amarnath began to gently make his way towards the pavilion before the Australians might raise an appeal.

#5 Andrew Hilditch vs Pakistan in 1979

The only incident where a non-striker was given out for handling the ball. Andrew Hilditch suffered one of the most bizarre handling of the ball dismissals in the second Test match against Pakistan in Perth in 1979.

Chasing a modest total of 236, Australia got off to a brilliant start as openers Andrew Hilditch and Rick Darling added 87 runs for no loss.

During an over by Sarfraz Nawaz, Darling drove one straight to the mid-off fielder. What followed was a moment of astonishment. After the mid-off fielder threw the ball towards the bowling end, Hilditch, stationed at non striker's end, picked up the ball and lobbed it back towards Nawaz.

However, instead of collecting it, Nawaz, in a controversial move, appealed for handling the ball. The appeal, although unusual, was within the rules of the game.

Umpire Tony Crafter had no choice but to uphold the appeal, and Hilditch, to his utter disbelief, was adjudged out for handling the ball. This was a rare and unprecedented occurrence, as Hilditch became the only non-striker ever to be dismissed for handling the ball in Test cricket.