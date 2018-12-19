×
5 beautiful cricket stadiums which are currently under construction in India and Bangladesh 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
3.70K   //    19 Dec 2018, 21:32 IST

The architectural design of Gwalior International Cricket Stadium of India
The architectural design of Gwalior International Cricket Stadium of India

Cricket as a sport has grown very popular over the last couple of decades with its fans from all around the world. This has raised the demand for cricket stadiums in almost every small city.

The seating capacity of a stadium has a huge impact on the revenue generation from a venue. The Melbourne Cricket Ground located in Australia is the world’s biggest cricket ground with the seating capacity of 100,024. However, this record will be broken soon as the Ahmedabad stadium which is currently under construction is set to have more seating capacity than the MCG.

Currently, there are 5 big cricket stadiums which are under construction and the list goes as follows -

#5 Gwalior International Cricket Stadium, India (Capacity - 60000)

Madhya Pradesh is popular with for being home to a number of sports lovers especially in terms of cricket. This can be clearly known from the number of cricket stadiums in the state. Currently, there are 3 international and 19 domestic cricket grounds in this state. However, apart from these, 4 new cricket stadiums are under construction in Madhya Pradesh.

Out of the total 4 stadiums under construction, the Gwalior International Cricket Stadium has caught the eyes of maximum fans due to its beautiful architectural design. The construction work of this stadium started in the year 2015 on a 30-acre land and is expected to finish in the year 2019. This stadium will have a capacity of 60,000 seats.

#4 Purbachal International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh (Capacity - 70000)

The architectural design of Purbachal Cricket Stadium of Bangladesh
The architectural design of Purbachal Cricket Stadium of Bangladesh

Sher-e-Bangla national cricket stadium is one of the most popular stadiums in Bangladesh. However, apart from that, there are 4 other cricket grounds also in Bangladesh which have hosted international test matches.

The Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium has the seating capacity of 26,000 audience which is a drawback in terms of revenue generation. Hence, considering the future of cricket in Bangladesh, 1 new cricket stadium with higher seating capacity is under construction. It is will be known as the Purbachal International Cricket Stadium.

The construction work of this stadium started in the year 2018-19 and will finish in the year 2022. It will even host other events during which the seating capacity could be expanded to 70,000.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
