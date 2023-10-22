Most of the cricket stadiums across the world are nestled in the midst of a busy city. Seldom does a cricket stadium in this modern day and age offer views of scenic beauty.

Nevertheless, there are a few stadiums across the world that are nestled between snow-capped mountains or offer a 360-degree view of a beach or a bird's eye view of a historical monument.

Here's a look at five such beautiful stadiums across the world:

#1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala is one of the most picturesque cricket stadiums across the world, situated 4790 feet above sea level.

Nestled in between the snow-capped Himalayas and the colourful seating arrangment makes the stadium a spectacle.

Adding to the beauty of the stadium is the pleasant weather throughout the year, which is a rarity in other parts of India.

The stadium is hosting five games in the World Cup 2023, including the marquee clashes between India and New Zealand and Australia and England this month.

#2 Newlands, Cape Town

Newlands offers a view of the Table Mountains.

The Newlands cricket stadium in Cape Town is nestled behind and at the foot of the beautiful Table Mountains. The mere sight of the Table Mountains from the stadium is captivating for fans.

Newlands is a famous venue in South Africa and traditionally plays host to the New Year's Test each year apart from hosting ODIs and T20Is.

Unlike other venues in South Africa that offer assistance to only pacers, Newlands offers help to spinners and pacers alike and has a good sporting wicket.

#3 Galle International Stadium, Galle

Sri Lanka boast a few beautiful cricket stadiums, and the one in Galle is often a favourite for fans and visitors.

The Dutch Fort can be seen from one side of the stadium and the Indian Ocean from the other. The ground, fort and Indian Ocean make a brilliant spectacle and a captivating experience.

The stadium was devasted due to the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004. However, it was renovated and has hosted many international games.

#4 Arnos Vale Stadium, West Indies

Beaches and the Caribbean go hand in hand. Almost all stadiums in the Caribbean offer scenic views, and fans love to watch and relax while watching games.

Among the stadiums in the region, the Arnos Vale Stadium near Kingstown, St. Vincent, is a class apart. The stadium is nestled between the E.T. Joshua airport and the Caribbean Sea on St. Vincent Island.

The ground hosted its first Test in 1997.

#5 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

The Adelaide Oval is one of the most historic venues in Australia. In recent years, it has hosted a few Day-Night Tests, and the view of the stadium with the lights on is mesmerising.

The ground is surrounded by trees and has St Peter's Cathedral in its backdrop. Despite renovations, the stadium has retained its old-world charm and can accommodate over 30,000 fans.

