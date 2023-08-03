5 best batting performances of Deodhar Trophy 2023 ft. Riyan Parag and Mayank Agarwal

Domestic cricket in India completed a full circle with the return of the Deodhar Trophy following its absence since the 2019-20 season.

Being India's most prestigious 50-over tournament, with six zonal teams battling with each other for the title, the 2023 season witnessed several scintillating performances from numerous players across the teams.

The grand final saw South Zone defeat the East Zone to emerge as champions of the Deodhar Trophy for the eighth time in their history. On the back of a magnificent batting display, South Zone posted 328/8 in their 50 overs. They succesfully registered a comfortable win in the end by 45 runs. It was also their first title since 2001-02.

North Zone, the most successful side in tournament history with 13 titles, failed to qualify for the summit clash this season.

Looking at the overall batting numbers in the competition, the tournament belonged to East Zone middle-order batter Riyan Parag. The 21-year-old led the scoring charts with 354 runs in six games at a sensational average of 88.50 and a strike rate of 136.67, including two breathtaking centuries.

Parag was followed by South Zone opener Mayank Agarwal, with 341 runs in six matches at an average of 68.20 and a strike rate of 85.25. He also displayed tremendous consistency, with four half-centuries to his name.

As we celebrate the return of the Deodhar Trophy after a 3-year hiatus, let us look back on the top five batting performances of the tournament.

#5 Prabhsimran Singh - 121 off 107 balls vs Central Zone

Prabhsimran Singh was the first centurion of the tournament.

North Zone wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh smashed the first century of the 2023 Deodhar Trophy in a sparkling display of strokeplay against Central Zone. After scoring only two runs in the side's embarrassing opening game defeat against South Zone, the 22-year-old bounced back in style.

The talented right-handed batter scored 121 off just 107 deliveries with 13 fours and five sixes to propel North Zone to a mammoth 307/8 in their 50 overs. In reply, Central Zone succumbed to scoreboard pressure and were bowled out for 259 to hand North their first win.

Prabhsimran followed up his impressive IPL season, scoring 358 runs in 14 games, including his maiden century for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), with a sound Deodhar Trophy.

Despite North Zone finishing fourth on the points table and missing out on the final, the opening batter scored 200 runs in five matches at an average of 50 and an incredible strike rate of 107.52.

#4 Riyan Parag 131 off 102 balls vs North Zone

Parag pulled off one of the best rearguard auctions against North Zone.

Riyan Parag produced one of the best counterattacking knocks of the season batting at No.6. With East Zone reeling at 52/4 following the opening burst by North Zone pacers Harshit Rana and Sandeep Sharma, Parag took centerstage.

The skilled right-handed batter smashed 131 off only 102 deliveries, with five boundaries and an other-worldly 11 maximums to stun North Zone. His brutal display sparked a remarkable turnaround, helping East Zone post 337/8 from 57/5.

Furthermore, the knock demoralized a shell-shocked North Zone side, who were bundled out for 249 in reply to hand East Zone their second victory in two games.

However, Parag was not done yet as he belted another extraordinary 102* off 68 deliveries in their final league game against West Zone to ensure their qualification to the grand final. His twin centuries were the talk of the town among Indian cricket fans as they marveled at the youngster's swagger to produce match-winning knocks despite batting in the lower-middle-order.

Despite his continued struggles for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL, Riyan Parag has been among the best batters in List-A cricket. The Assam batter averages almost 41 in 47 games at a blistering strike rate of 100.56.

#3 Mayank Agarwal 98 off 115 balls vs West Zone

Mayank Agarwal showcased his class on a tricky wicket against West Zone.

Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal scored arguably the best non-century knock of the Deodhar Trophy against the West Zone. Coming off an impressive 64 in South Zone's dominant win in the season opener, the 32-year-old used all his experience in combatting a bowler-friendly wicket in the second game.

Agarwal scored 98 off 115 deliveries in an innings where the second-highest score was a mere 23. The other four batters in the top five combined for 17 runs to further bolster the impact of Agarwal's knock.

With nine classy fours, the opening batter single-handedly propelled South Zone to a competitive total of 206 on the board. Agarwal's defiant knock was the apparent difference as South Zone eked out a 12-run win to go atop the points table.

The victory went a long way in helping South Zone go on an unbeaten run, winning all five games and qualifying for the final. Continuing his excellent form, the skipper scored a valuable 63 in the summit clash to help South Zone win the title.

#2 Riyan Parag 95 off 65 balls, Final

Parag could not hide his disappointment after missing out on a third century.

Riyan Parag's dream run through the Deodhar Trophy continued as he scripted another masterpiece, scoring 95 off 65 deliveries in the final against South Zone. Chasing a mammoth 329 for victory, the 21-year-old entered the crease at 72/4, with the game seemingly slipping away from East Zone.

However, Parag's heroic run had one final hurrah as the right-hander again played audacious strokes to bring hope back in the East Zone camp. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter displayed magnificent composure and clarity, smashing eight boundaries and five maximums despite the extreme pressure of an improbable run-chase in a final.

Unfortunately for Parag, he could not produce another miraculous victory and was dismissed five short of his third century of the tournament, with a further 109 required. Nevertheless, the knock was a thrill-a-minute ride while it lasted and gave South Zone a huge scare.

Ultimately, East Zone fell short by 45 runs to finish runner-up in the competition.

#1 Rohan Kunnummal 107 off 75 balls, Final

Kunnummal scored a century for the ages in the final to lead South Zone to the title.

Rohan Kunnummal of South Zone churned out the best batting performance of the Deodhar Trophy with his scintillating century in the final against East Zone. Batting first, the Kerala batter set the tone right from the get-go and scored at a rapid pace.

The 25-year-old struck 11 boundaries and four sixes in his enthralling knock of 107 from only 75 deliveries to lead South Zone to a massive 328/8 in their 50 overs. Kunnummal's performance was the difference in the end as the total proved a bridge too far for East Zone, leading to South Zone emerging victorious of the six-team tournament.

Kunnummal shared several vital opening partnerships with skipper Mayank Agarwal throughout the competition and finished with 311 runs at an average of 62.20 and a strike rate of 123.90. The right-handed batter also finished third in the run-scoring charts, with a century and two half-centuries.

The stylish batter boasts an impressive record in List-A cricket, with an average of 54.17 and a strike rate of 104.54 in 21 matches.