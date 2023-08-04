South Zone, who won the Duleep Trophy last month, completed the double when they beat East Zone in the final of the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

This was a tournament featuring some of the best domestic players and fringe players who are looking to make their way back into the Indian side in white-ball cricket.

The Mayank Agarwal-led South Zone dominated the Deodhar Trophy 2023, winning all five league matches and the final.

Some of the standout batters were Rohan Kunnumal, Mayank Agarwal, and Riyan Parag, who lit up the tournament with their consistent performances.

But there were also quite a few bowlers who made their presence felt in the tournament with their fiery spells.

In this article, we are going to discuss some of the best bowling performances in the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

5 best bowling performances of Deodhar Trophy 2023

#5. Riyan Parag, 4-30 against the North-East Zone

Riyan Parag set the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on fire with his breathtaking batting and deservedly got the Player of the Tournament award. But he also contributed with the ball in hand.

Playing against the North-East Zone, he bowled his full quota of 10 overs and picked up four wickets up front, which reduced the opponents to 69-6. Had it not been for Rex Singh's fighting 65-run knock, North-east Zone would not have even crossed the hundred-run mark.

#4. Shivam Chaudhary, 4-18 against the West Zone

The 26-year-old off-spin bowling all-rounder bowled his heart out but couldn't prevent his side from losing a thriller to the West Zone by just one wicket.

Taking four wickets, he dismissed some of the IPL's big names such as Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, and Sarfaraz Khan, and nearly won the match for his team in a low-scoring encounter.

It was Atit Seth who kept his nerves and helped the West Zone match win the match out of nowhere.

#3. Mayank Markande, 4-14 against the North-East Zone

Leg spinner Mayank Markande used all his experience against North-East Zone batsmen to pick up a four-for to restrict the side to a paltry score of 101 runs.

The North-East Zone batsmen never truly arrived in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 and failed to win a single match. Markande proved to be too hot to handle for them, as they were not able to read him at all, with him conceding only 14 runs in his 10 overs.

#2. Manisankar Murasingh, 5-28 against West Zone

It was a virtual knockout for both sides as the East Zone put up a daunting total of 319 runs, with Riyan Parag and Kumar Kushagra bailing out their team from a precarious situation of 157-5.

But it was Murasingh who demolished the strong middle order of the West Zone by dismissing Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, and Sarfaraz Khan and broke the chase even before it started.

#1. Vidhwath Kaverappa, 5-17 against North Zone

The North Zone batsmen were clueless against Vidhwath Kaverappa's immaculate lines and pace, as they surrendered, getting bowled out for a mere 60 runs.

Batsmen including Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimram Singh, and Nitish Rana, who had an otherwise decent tournament, looked absolutely clueless and were bounced out against back-of-length bowling from Kaverappa, who took a five-for.