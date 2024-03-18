5 best bowling performances of WPL 2024 ft. Ellyse Perry

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 came to an end on Sunday (March 17) as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a title victory against the Delhi Capitals by eight wickets.

Batting first, the Capitals were bundled out on 113, with top contributions from Shafali Varma (44) and Meg Lanning (23). Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) were the finest bowlers for RCB.

In response, Sophie Devine (32) and Smriti Mandhana (31) were measured with their approach to chase down a tricky score. Then, Ellyse Perry (35*) and Richa Ghosh (17*) remained unbeaten to seal the target.

Overall, it was another successful WPL season, comprising close contests and drawing large crowds in Bengaluru and Delhi. On that note, let's shed light on the five best bowling performances in the WPL 2024.

5 best bowling performances of WPL 2024

#5 Deepti Sharma - 4/19

The cunning right-arm spinner from UP Warriorz uses her experience well to put a brake on the opposition batters. Be it the powerplay or death overs, Deepti Sharma has the tenacity to secure breakthroughs for her team.

On March 8, Warriorz clashed against the Delhi Capitals. In the first half, Sharma slammed 59 off 48 balls to help the UP-based side post 138 on the board. Then, she finished with figures of 4/19, while securing the prized scalp of Meg Lanning (60). Her performance led to the Warriorz winning a thriller by one run.

#4 Amelia Kerr - 4/17

Although Mumbai Indians' (MI) all-rounder Amelia Kerr couldn't produce consistent performances in WPL 2024, she did well to find herself in the fourth position on this list.

Kerr registered figures of 4/17 against Gujarat Giants in the third game of the season. Her performance, which included the wicket of the experienced Ashleigh Gardner (15), helped MI to limit the Giants to 126. Thereafter, the Kiwi superstar contributed 31 to take the team home and also win the Player of the Match award.

#3 Shreyanka Patil - 4/12

Interestingly, the young RCB spinner, Shreyanka Patil could secure only two wickets in her first four games of WPL 2024. However, her fortune took a sharp turn when she took four wickets against the Capitals on March 10, and gave signs of her coming back to form.

In the final contest against the same opponent, the 21-year-old produced her best bowling effort of 4/12 and helped RCB secure a title victory. Moreover, Patil won the Purple Cap with 13 wickets in eight matches.

#2 Asha Sobhana - 5/22

With an ability to withstand pressure of death overs and contain runs in the middle-overs, Asha Sobhana has received the support of fans for her India call-up. The wily spinner displayed her talent and unique celebration style in the first game of the WPL 2024.

Sobhana completed her spell with figures of 5/22, while taking the wickets of UP Warriorz star batters, Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris. Her performance paved the way for the Bangalore-based franchise to win the game by two runs.

#1 Ellyse Perry - 6/15

The undisputed superstar of women's cricket, Ellyse Perry ranks first on the list due to her incredible performance against Mumbai on March 12. The Aussie all-rounder dismantled MI's batting line-up to register figures of 6/15. As a result, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was bundled out for 113.

Then, Perry contributed 40* off 38 balls to seal the game for RCB. Overall, Perry took seven wickets in the tournament. The experienced campaigner won the Orange Cap for scoring 347 runs in nine innings.

