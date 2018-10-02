5 current best ODI batsmen from each Asian team

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.30K // 02 Oct 2018, 09:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

These two superstars are the mainstay of their team's batting lineups

The Asian teams are currently playing the best cricket. They were able to get rid of the 'minnows' tag and are not scared anymore to compete even against the world's best teams. They worked hard and mastered the required skills to get to where they are today.

The Asian teams have four batsmen in top 10 on the ICC ODI batting rankings list. This speaks volumes about the kind of talent these teams have. In this article, we take a look at five best batsmen from each Asian team in one-day internationals.

#5 Upul Tharanga - Sri Lanka

Tharanga has played some good knocks in the last one year

The Sri Lankan cricket team is currently in a very bad state and are not the team they once were. In the recently concluded Asia Cup, Sri Lanka lost against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who were once considered minnows, in miserable fashion and had to go home.

Upul Tharanga has played some good knocks in the last one year and he is the only positive for the team. In 2017, Tharanga scored 1011 runs in 25 innings at an average of 48.14. He was also the third highest run-scorer overall in ODIs last year.

Tharanga has been able to get starts, but has not been able to convert those starts into big ones, and if he can change that, he can definitely become the answer for Sri Lankan batting woes.

1 / 5 NEXT