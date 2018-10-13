×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 best knocks by Indian batsmen against the Windies

smit shah
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
302   //    13 Oct 2018, 18:09 IST

West Indies v India has always been an interesting encounter
West Indies v India has always been an interesting encounter

The big boys of World Cricket - West Indies, reigned the game in most part of the 1970s and 1980s. They always played a fearless brand of cricket, intimidating the opposition and entertaining the audience. From being at the helm to falling down rapidly and lying at the bottom half of the rankings table, West Indies Cricket is in a pretty sorry state.

But when it comes to loving the sport, enjoying it and turning it into a celebration - the cool Carrebians have no match. The swagger, a wacky hairstyle, a colourful wristwatch, a heavy gold chain, and cool dance moves are things that truly describes a West Indian cricketer. Playing against such amazing individuals ensures a thrilling encounter most of the times.

Although West Indies has been a tough bowling unit always, Indian batsmen over the years have been able to get better of them. 

Let us have a look at 5 such special innings played by Indian batsmen against West Indies

#1 The Nawab of Najafgarh - Virender Sehwag thrashes the West Indian bowlers

One of the most dominating and powerful openers of all-time, The Nawab of Najafgarh - Virender Sehwag was a fiery batsman who often ripped the opposition bowlers to shreds. 

The year 2011, West Indies tour of India, match No.4, although the hosts were leading the series 2-1, a disappointing loss in the previous match required something special from the Indians and Sehwag did just that. 


Virender Sehwag rattled the West Indies
Virender Sehwag rattled the West Indies

Batting first, Sehwag weaved his magic when he thrashed the West Indies bowlers scoring a thrilling double ton. His astronomical score of 219 off just 149 deliveries was the highest ever ODI score till that time (Rohit Sharma later broke this record).

His massive innings consisted of 25 fours and seven sixes, totalling close to 150 runs in boundaries. Sehwag reached his double ton in his characteristic style i.e by hitting a six.

His pyrotechnics ensured India post a mammoth 418 runs on board resulting in an easy win.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virender Sehwag Sunil Gavaskar
smit shah
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love and writing my second. I trying handling both with utmost loyalty.
5 Indian batsmen with maximum runs against West Indies in...
RELATED STORY
India vs WI - Spin to win has been the mantra against the...
RELATED STORY
Brathwaite & Hope key for Windies success
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: What Windies should do to win...
RELATED STORY
5 milestones that can be achieved by Indian players in...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players for whom the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018, First Test: 3 Game changing...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: 5 things that went...
RELATED STORY
8 instances where India scored 600 runs in an innings...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 5 Indian players to look out...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | 04:00 AM
WIN 311/10
IND 308/4 (81.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: India trail Windies by 3 runs with 6 wickets remaining
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us