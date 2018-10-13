5 best knocks by Indian batsmen against the Windies

smit shah

West Indies v India has always been an interesting encounter

The big boys of World Cricket - West Indies, reigned the game in most part of the 1970s and 1980s. They always played a fearless brand of cricket, intimidating the opposition and entertaining the audience. From being at the helm to falling down rapidly and lying at the bottom half of the rankings table, West Indies Cricket is in a pretty sorry state.

But when it comes to loving the sport, enjoying it and turning it into a celebration - the cool Carrebians have no match. The swagger, a wacky hairstyle, a colourful wristwatch, a heavy gold chain, and cool dance moves are things that truly describes a West Indian cricketer. Playing against such amazing individuals ensures a thrilling encounter most of the times.

Although West Indies has been a tough bowling unit always, Indian batsmen over the years have been able to get better of them.

Let us have a look at 5 such special innings played by Indian batsmen against West Indies

#1 The Nawab of Najafgarh - Virender Sehwag thrashes the West Indian bowlers

One of the most dominating and powerful openers of all-time, The Nawab of Najafgarh - Virender Sehwag was a fiery batsman who often ripped the opposition bowlers to shreds.

The year 2011, West Indies tour of India, match No.4, although the hosts were leading the series 2-1, a disappointing loss in the previous match required something special from the Indians and Sehwag did just that.

Virender Sehwag rattled the West Indies

Batting first, Sehwag weaved his magic when he thrashed the West Indies bowlers scoring a thrilling double ton. His astronomical score of 219 off just 149 deliveries was the highest ever ODI score till that time (Rohit Sharma later broke this record).

His massive innings consisted of 25 fours and seven sixes, totalling close to 150 runs in boundaries. Sehwag reached his double ton in his characteristic style i.e by hitting a six.

His pyrotechnics ensured India post a mammoth 418 runs on board resulting in an easy win.

