5 best knocks by India captains against Australia

An India vs Australia encounter is always full of thrills and plenty of action. Very often the captains of both sides take the lead and set an example for the rest of the side.

Cricket is a game that is driven primarily by the leader on field and hence, how a captain performs determines how the side generally performs.

When India take on Australia, there is extra pressure and responsibility on the captain to step up and make their presence felt. Over the years, India have generally been dominant over Australia in Test matches and different Indian captains have played a crucial role.

Rohit Sharma is currently leading India’s charge against Australia as he notched up his maiden Test ton as India's captain in Nagpur.

Here, in this article, we take a look at the top 5 innings by an India captain against Australia:

#5 Sourav Ganguly – 144, Brisbane

Sourav Ganguly was captain defiant

India were made to believe that they could compete and win in overseas conditions by captain Sourav Ganguly. He led from the front and set the template with an epic ton in their first match of the series back in 2003-04.

Sourav Ganguly marched in when Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed as India’s score read 62 for 3. The Australians challenged the Indian captain, kept bouncing him and then threw the ball wide outside the off stump.

However, the Indian captain was in the zone as he pulled, drove and flicked to complete a memorable ton to help India draw the Test match.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar – 116, Melbourne

Sachin was the lone warrior for India

It was a disappointing tour for India. Australia raced away to 405 runs in Melbourne in December 1999. The overcast conditions made the conditions very difficult for the batters as India collapsed around their captain Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin was sensational as he overcame a barrage of bouncers from Glenn McGrath and a hostile spell from Brett Lee, who was making his debut. He took down Shane Warne and notched up a defiant 116 out of India’s score of 212.

He then rallied once again to score 52, but the rest of the batting was a disappointment as India lost the match. It was his final Test century as skipper.

#3 Virat Kohli – 141, Adelaide

Virat Kohli showed the way forward

Virat Kohli’s first match as India's skipper and this match in Adelaide provided a glimpse of how the team would approach games under him. Kohli slammed a brilliant ton in the first innings, but Australia kept pushing ahead. They set the visitors a target of 364, but under Kohli, India were determined to chase down the total.

Kohli led the charge and slammed another ton and his 141 put India on course for a memorable win. However, after his dismissal, Nathan Lyon ran through the rest of the batting order and the Indian team fell short of the target.

#2 Ajinkya Rahane – 112, Melbourne

Rahane played a match-winning innings

India were bundled out 36, their lowest total in a Test match, in Adelaide. Virat Kohli headed home and Ajinkya Rahane stepped up to lead the side. Indian bowlers knocked Australia over for under 200 and now needed to take the lead. However, they were reduced to 64 for 3 when Ajinkya Rahane made his presence felt.

On a spicy MCG wicket, Rahane combined brilliantly with Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja to notch up a match-winning 112. Australia were then bundled out for 200 runs in their second innings and India notched up a win with Rahane at the crease to draw level in the series.

#1 MS Dhoni – 224, Chennai

MS Dhoni scripted history in Chennai

MS Dhoni made history in 2013 when he became the first Indian wicket-keeper to smack a double century in a Test match. His outstanding 224-ball effort in Chennai helped India beat Australia by eight wickets to take the lead in the series.

Batting first, Australia posted a respectable 380 and then reduced India to 196/4. This was when MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli joined hands and started to put pressure back on Australia. Dhoni was in his element and never allowed any Australian bowler to dictate terms.

He smashed his way to 224 and helped India post 572 runs. Eventually, India won the match by eight wickets and the skipper was adjudged player of the match.

