5 best performances from PSL 2024 ft. Babar Azam & Imad Wasim

PSL 2024 is officially in the history books. Islamabad United made history by becoming the first team to win the Pakistan Super League thrice by beating Multan Sultans in a thrilling final last night to lift the trophy.

It was a memorable season for PSL fans because a majority of Pakistan's star players produced extraordinary performances during the tournament. Besides, a few overseas stars also lit up the competition with their display of talent.

In this listicle now, we will look back at the top five best performances by players in PSL 2024.

#1 Best batting performance in PSL 2024: Babar Azam - 111* (63) vs Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam ended the season as the highest run-getter. He scored 569 runs in just 11 innings for Zalmi, helping the team qualify for the playoffs.

One hundred eleven out of those 569 runs came in one inning against eventual champions Islamabad United. During a league match in Lahore on February 26, Azam aggregated 111 runs off 63 deliveries, hitting 14 fours and two sixes.

His fantastic knock powered Zalmi to 201/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Islamabad managed 193/9 and lost the game by eight runs.

#2 Most explosive batting performance in PSL 2024: Rassie van der Dussen - 104* (52) vs Peshawar Zalmi

Two-time defending champions Lahore Qalandars failed to defend their trophy in the Pakistan Super League. Playing under Shaheen Afridi's leadership, the Qalandars won only a solitary game in 10 outings.

While Lahore managed only one win in the tournament, the team's South African star Rassie van der Dussen entertained the local fans with an explosive 52-ball 104 against Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium on February 25.

Chasing 212 for a win, Lahore were down to 17/1 in the third over. Rassie came out to bat at No.3 and remained unbeaten till the end, amassing 104 runs. He smacked seven fours and six sixes. Unfortunately for him, his team lost the game by eight runs in the end.

#3 Best bowling figures in PSL 2024: Usama Mir - 6/40 vs Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans spinner Usama Mir bowled an incredible spell of 6/40 in a league match against the Lahore Qalandars on February 27. Playing at Gaddafi Stadium, the Sultans posted 214/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Qalandars were bowled out for just 154 in 17 overs, courtesy of Mir's six-wicket haul. He dismissed Rassie van der Dussen, Shaheen Afridi, George Linde, Jahandad Khan, Salman Fayyaz and Zaman Khan to help Multan win by 60 runs. The wickets of Rassie, George and Jahandad came in one over only.

#4 Best bowling figures in a PSL Final: Imad Wasim - 5/23 vs Multan Sultans

Imad Wasim set a new record for the best bowling figures in a Pakistan Super League final last night. Donning the Islamabad United jersey, Imad bagged a five-wicket haul to stun the Multan Sultans.

The all-rounder scalped the wickets of Yasir Khan, David Willey, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, and Chris Jordan to help Islamabad restrict the Sultans to 159/9. Imad later scored an unbeaten 17-ball 19 to guide his team to their third trophy.

#5 Most impactful performance of PSL 2024: Iftikhar Ahmed - 34* (11) vs Lahore Qalandars

On February 21, Multan Sultans hosted Lahore Qalandars for a match in Multan. Batting first, the Qalandars posted 166/5 on the board. Chasing 167, the Sultans crumbled to 128/4 after 16.3 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed walked out to bat at No. 6, with Multan needing 39 runs off 21 balls. The right-handed batter went berserk and smashed five fours and two sixes in the 11 balls that he faced. He raced to an unbeaten 34 to help Multan win the match with six balls to spare.

