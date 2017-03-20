5 best performers from the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 20 Mar 2017, 19:42 IST

Yet another edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy came to a close on Monday with Tamil Nadu clinching the crown by beating Bengal in a low-scoring final at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Dinesh Karthik starred for Tamil Nadu, making a century and then the bowlers raised their game to seal a memorable win for their side.

During the course of the competition, there were some fine individual performers and we pick out the best 5 performers here:

5.Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya will hope to have a good IPL

The Baroda all-rounder had a good tournament both with bat and ball, making 366 runs in 8 matches at an average of 45 and picking up 11 wickets in the same number of matches with the ball.

The cricketer proved to be the surprise package for the Mumbai Indians in last year's IPL, where his left-arm spin and left-handed batting proved to be a good foil for the side, to the extent that he got a promotion in the batting line-up as well.

What will be interesting to see is whether he can put in an impressive performance in the second season as well and guide the Mumbai Indians to a third title, thereby making them the most successful team in the League's history.