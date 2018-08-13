5 best performers from India 'A' - South Africa 'A' Test series

Shaw had a good time with the bat in the series

Even as the senior Indian team found it hard to cope up with the conditions on offer in England, closer to home the 'A' side completed a 1-0 win against South Africa 'A' in the two-match unofficial test series that was played in the past fortnight in Bengaluru.

After winning the opening game, the Shreyas Iyer-led side drew the second game, finishing with 181 for 4 in their second innings, after bowling out the visitors for 319 in their first innings to take a 36-run lead.

There were some impressive performers from many of the Indian players in the series, both with bat and ball who can now stake a claim to feature in the senior setup at some point in the next few months.

Here are five players who performed the best in the series:

#1 Prithvi Shaw

The right-hander had a good outing with the bat in hand, amassing 156 runs in the two matches at an average of 52. His batting was in full flow during the first game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where he made 136 in a mammoth stand with his fellow opener Mayank Agarwal.

There has been a lot of talk about the Indian opening combination in the longer format of the game and whether the available options are the ones to go ahead with for future tours. If Shaw does continue to score runs in the upcoming 'A' tours, then maybe for the year-ending Australia tour, he could be in contention for a spot as a backup opener.

