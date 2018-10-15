India-West Indies, 2018: 5 Best players of the series

Daiwik Tadikonda

10th consecutive home series win for India.

After series losses against South Africa and England, India bounced back in style when they demolished the Indies in a home Series consisting of two Test matches. The first Test match saw India get one of their biggest wins in Tests history beating West Indies by a mammoth margin of an innings and 272 runs.

The second Test saw the hosts clinch a comprehensive 10 wicket win, chasing 72 runs. This victory also marked the 10th consecutive home series win for India.

This series saw the teen prodigy Prithvi Shaw make his test debut and he did it in the perfect style. In the three innings that he played, he had scores of 134, 70 and 33 not out. He made an absolute mockery of the West Indies' bowling attack and made sure that they never dominated the proceedings. Some might argue that winning against West Indies is no big thing because of their recent decline in form as well as performance in international cricket.

It's true to an extent but this series has done a world of good to the Indian batsmen who were struggling with lack of form and confidence, right before the big Australian tour. It also highlighted the inconsistency of KL Rahul.

The selectors still have the opening combination issue to figure out. KL is likely to keep his place, considering the fact that he has been sent to play domestic cricket in order to prepare himself for Australia.

Kl had a disappointing series.

Indies showed some fight in the second test but they failed with the bat in the 2nd innings thus giving India the edge again. They can take something from this series and it is a learning curve for their relatively young team. As I said, this series was a highlight for a few players and so, let's have a look at the 5 best players of this series.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja

We witnessed the sword celebration again.

The explosive all-rounder has continued his recent form and made the Indies pay. Jadeja has been in scintillating form ever since he was picked for the 5th test against England. In the first Test, Jadeja got his maiden test hundred and picked up 4 wickets in the match. In the second Test, he couldn't score many but he did deliver with the ball, picking up 3 wickets in the match.

Should Jadeja continue his current form and India are going to have an easy path in Australia.

