5 best steals of WPL 2024 Auction ft. Danni Wyatt

The mini-auction of WPL 2024 took place in Mumbai yesterday, December 9. Danni Wyatt, Shabnim Ismail, and Annabel Sutherland were some of the big names bought by the five franchises. A total of 30 players found new franchises in the auction.

The most expensive purchases were Annabel Sutherland and Kashvee Gautam by the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, respectively, for INR 2 crore each. Vrinda Dinesh (UP Warriorz), Shabnim Ismail (Mumbai Indians), and Pheobe Litchfield (Gujarat Giants) are also set to earn at least INR 1 crore.

However, there were also some shrewd buys made in the WPL 2024 auction. Here are the top five steals, including Danni Wyatt, from yesterday's proceedings:

#5 Veda Krishnamurthy - INR 30 lakh (Gujarat Giants)

Veda Krishnamurthy is one of the most experienced Indian players. Having made her international debut back in 2011, she has more than a decade of top-level cricket under her belt. The Gujarat Giants obtained her services for just INR 30 lakh.

While the batter is no longer in her prime, having a player like her in the dressing room is always beneficial to the youngsters. Moreover, she could also find a new lease of life in the upcoming WPL, as has been the case with certain older Indian players in the recent IPLs.

#4 Ekta Bisht - INR 60 lakh (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the veteran Indian spinner for INR 60 lakh. Ekta Bisht has picked up 53 wickets in T20Is and 98 wickets in ODIs for India. Despite not being in the scheme of things for India anymore, Bisht's quality as a spinner is there for everyone to see.

She will be more than handy for opposition batters with her slow left arm orthodox bowling. As the women's game is heavily dominated by all-rounders and spin bowlers, Bisht will be able to provide value even during the twilight years of her career.

#3 Shabnim Ismail - INR 1.2 crore (Mumbai Indians)

INR 1.2 crore in WPL is not at all a small amount. However, Shabnim Ismail is one of the best pacers in women's cricket ever. Hence, the Mumbai Indians, an already strong side, getting her for that amount is an absolute coup.

They are already blessed with three of the best all-rounders in world cricket, namely Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr. Adding Shabnim Ismail's deadly pace bowling to that overseas contingent is a dream come true.

#2 Georgia Wareham - INR 40 lakh (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Georgia Wareham was released by the Gujarat Giants, which allowed Royal Challengers Bangalore to pick her up for just INR 40 lakh at the WPL 2024 auction. The 24-year-old has 44 wickets in 42 innings in T20I cricket.

Wareham is expected to be one of the four overseas players used by Royal Challengers Bangalore, alongside Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, and Heather Knight. Capable of hitting the long ball, the Australian was a bargain at base price.

#1 Danni Wyatt - INR 30 lakh (UP Warriorz)

One of the biggest names in women's cricket to go unsold in the WPL 2023 auction, Danni Wyatt finally managed to bag a WPL contract this time around. The England international has two centuries in T20I cricket to her credit.

Although Danni Wyatt might not play all games for UP Warriorz, it is still a very smart acquisition. Getting a player of Danni Wyatt's quality at base price ensures the Alyssa Healy-led side will have a strong backup option if needed during the campaign.

