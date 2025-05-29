5 big statements made by Ravindra Jadeja in recent chat with R Ashwin amid IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been two of the finest Test bowlers for India over the years . In a combined 186 Tests, the spin duo scalped 800+ wickets and scored 6000+ runs.

Recently, Ashwin invited Jadeja on the first episode of the third season of his series, 'Kutti Stories with Ash' on his YouTube channel. They talked about different things related to captaincy, IPL and experienced cricketers such as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The conversation also touched upon Jadeja's off-field interests and his plans post-retirement.

On that note, let's take a look at the top statements made by Ravindra Jadeja during the 80-minute chat with Ravichandran Ashwin.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja breaks silence on handing over CSK captaincy to MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja was announced as Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 season. However, the all-rounder could taste victory in only two out of the first eight games. Mid-way through the season, MS Dhoni was re-appointed as the franchise's captain.

On being asked about that phase, Jadeja stated that captaining a T20 team was hard due to its fast-paced nature. He felt that a leader's success is dependent on his players' performances, and if they fail to fare well, the team's loss is credited to the captain. He said:

"It was difficult. In T20 cricket, every ball is an event. It is a fast game but for me it was an experience. I could have done better. As a captain, if your team is not doing well then all the blame falls on the captaincy. Thinking, bowling changes, fielding chances. Unfortunately, the team was not doing well. If we were winning and everyone was contributing, then it was not rocket science." (32:25)

“Sometimes, normal things work, but when your players, batters and bowlers don’t contribute, you cannot win in the T20 format. I felt I could have done better, I could have done differently,” he added.

#2 On winning IPL 2023 final for CSK

The IPL 2023 final saw CSK clash with Gujarat Titans in front of a packed crowd in Ahmedabad. CSK needed 13 off the final over, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube as the batters and Mohit Sharma as the bowler.

The equation changed to 10 off the final two balls. Jadeja slammed a six and a four to secure a thrilling title victory for the Super Kings.

On being asked about what went through his mind before winning the game, Jadeja felt that he was motivated for repaying the team's faith and etching his name into the history books. He said:

"When we needed 10 off two balls, I told myself, ‘This is it. This is one of the biggest moments of my career.’ In the worst-case scenario, people might say I couldn’t finish it... but what if I actually pull it off? As a cricketer, my confidence would skyrocket, and I would be satisfied after repaying the team's faith." (41:20)

#3 Ravindra Jadeja praises Virat Kohli's attacking leadership

Ravindra Jadeja's form blossomed under Virat Kohli's captaincy in the last decade, where he displayed his all-round abilities to win games for India. When Ravichandran Ashwin asked Jadeja about Virat Kohli's captaincy, the 36-year-old hailed the veteran batter's intent to take 20 wickets of the opposition, irrespective of the match situation.

Jadeja said:

“It was his positive approach, especially in Tests. The special thing about Virat is that he always wanted the team to take 20 wickets in a Test match. He never gives up, regardless of whether it’s a three-hour session or 45 overs remaining—he always aims to take all 10 wickets of the opposition." (47:18)

Further, Jadeja opined that it was easier to curate plans with Virat Kohli, as they have been playing together since their U19 days. He added:

"It also helps that we are of the same age group, and we could be open to each other about a lot of things. We are in comfort level with each other, as we have played together for so long."

#4 Jadeja opens up on MS Dhoni's greatness

MS Dhoni was the key reason behind Ravindra Jadeja's rise in stature, as he gave him a maiden call-up to the Indian team and also brought him to the CSK setup.

On being asked to describe MS Dhoni in one word, Jadeja said:

“There is no one word to describe his greatness. He is on top of everyone." (1:13:51)

Jadeja further disclosed that he has never heard Dhoni caring enough about his personal milestones, and always cared about the team. He added:

"I have played so much with Mahi bhai, and I've never seen him talking about personal milestones. He never thought about his own 50s or 100s. He always thought about the other 10 players in the team." (1:15:45)

#5 On Idolizing Yuvraj Singh in his younger days

During the chat, Ravindra Jadeja also revealed that he was a fan of Yuvraj Singh, due to his all-round abilities and sharp fielding. He said:

"Even before the U-19 days, I used to follow Yuvraj Singh, and be inspired by his batting, bowling, and fielding skills. (14:38)

"I was like which team would Yuvi pa play? And will I be drafted into the same team?"

Later in their conversation, Ashwin asked Jadeja about the player who he loved to watch play in his chilhood. Jadeja responded by naming Yuvraj and said:

"Yuvraj Singh, U-14, U-16 days. (On his favorite innings of Yuvraj) Many innings actually, but especially his first-ever ODI match against Australia." (59:45)

Notably, Yuvraj slammed 84 off 80 in his only second ODI appearance in the ICC Knockout Trophy 2000 against Australia.

Check out the whole podcast below:

