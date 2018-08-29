Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 biggest fights in India vs Pakistan matches

Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
569   //    29 Aug 2018, 17:33 IST

Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal had an infamous clash in 2010
Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal involving in a heated argument

After a long time, India vs Pakistan clash is around the corner and the excitement among the cricket fanatics is at its peak. The defending champions, India, will lock horns with their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in a high-profile match of the Asia Cup, 2018 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 19th September.

India vs Pakistan rivalry is one of the most insane sports rivalries in the world. The passion and emotions run high among the players and fans from either side when the two neighbours meet. The drama and emotions go to such a level that sometimes it ends up in heated arguments and sledging.

Let us take a look at top 5 biggest fights in the history of India-Pakistan cricket matches

#5 Kiran More vs Javed Miandad (16th Match, Benson & Hedges World Cup at Sydney, Mar 4, 1992)

The drama took place during the clash of arch-rivals at Sydney on March 4, 1992, in the Benson and Hedges World Cup. Javed Miandad was the Pakistani batsman on the crease and he was the biggest threat for India. In order to disrupt Javed Miandad's concentration levels, Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More kept on yelling encouragement for the bowlers on almost every ball.

Eventually, Miandad lost his cool and he exchanged a few words with More. But that didn't stop More from doing a few more animated antics with too many jumping appeals for Miandad's dismissal. Just when it became too much for Miandad to handle, he moved out of the crease and did three frog jumps back into the crease to mimic More’s animated appeals.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Venkatesh Prasad
Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado and an ardent fan of Virat Kohli .............. Enough said!!
3 Reasons why India will beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
5 epic India vs Pakistan encounters in the Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Pakistan's Probable XI For Asia Cup Clash Against India
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: What makes India the Favourites to Win the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted Squad
RELATED STORY
4 courageous decisions that can help India defend their...
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Virat Kohli will play Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup: India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones that can be achieved by the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 06:00 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us