5 biggest fights in India vs Pakistan matches

Prasad Mandati FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 569 // 29 Aug 2018, 17:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Gautam Gambhir and Kamran Akmal involving in a heated argument

After a long time, India vs Pakistan clash is around the corner and the excitement among the cricket fanatics is at its peak. The defending champions, India, will lock horns with their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in a high-profile match of the Asia Cup, 2018 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 19th September.

India vs Pakistan rivalry is one of the most insane sports rivalries in the world. The passion and emotions run high among the players and fans from either side when the two neighbours meet. The drama and emotions go to such a level that sometimes it ends up in heated arguments and sledging.

Let us take a look at top 5 biggest fights in the history of India-Pakistan cricket matches

#5 Kiran More vs Javed Miandad (16th Match, Benson & Hedges World Cup at Sydney, Mar 4, 1992)

The drama took place during the clash of arch-rivals at Sydney on March 4, 1992, in the Benson and Hedges World Cup. Javed Miandad was the Pakistani batsman on the crease and he was the biggest threat for India. In order to disrupt Javed Miandad's concentration levels, Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More kept on yelling encouragement for the bowlers on almost every ball.

Eventually, Miandad lost his cool and he exchanged a few words with More. But that didn't stop More from doing a few more animated antics with too many jumping appeals for Miandad's dismissal. Just when it became too much for Miandad to handle, he moved out of the crease and did three frog jumps back into the crease to mimic More’s animated appeals.

1 / 5 NEXT