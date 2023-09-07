5 biggest wins by runs in the history of Asia Cup ft. India

Pakistan have been the most dominant team in the ongoing Asia Cup and have flexed their batting as well bowling muscles. They are the number one side in ODI cricket and this Asia Cup has shown exactly why.

Hence, it is no surprise that they brushed aside Nepal, inflicting one of the worst defeats in the tournament's history, caused India a lot of grief, and were dominant against Bangladesh.

The Asia Cup has been a tournament where a number of associate teams from Asia get to rub their shoulders with the big boys. While we have seen some impressive performances and mighty upsets from the smaller teams, there have also been instances when the gulf in quality was far too evident, resulting in lop-sided results.

Here we take a look at 5 biggest wins by runs in the history of Asia Cup (ODI):

#5 Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 173 runs, 2004

Shoaib Malik starred with the bat and ball

Younis Khan and Shoaib Malik smashed centuries as Pakistan amassed 343/5 in their 50 overs in this match against Hong Kong in the 2004 Asia Cup in Colombo. Such was the domination that Inzamam-ul-Haq did not even come out to bat.

In response, Hong Kong were blown away by Pakistan's pacers. Shoaib Malik cleaned up the tail with extreme precision, picking up four wickets in 9.1 overs. Pakistan were utterly dominant and won the match by 173 runs.

#4 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 173 runs, 1988

Moin-ul-Atiq was the star with the bat

Bangladesh were the new entrants in the arena and Pakistan gave them a proper thrashing in this Asia Cup match back in 1988 in Chattogram. This match was reduced to 45 overs and Pakistan batted first. Moin-ul-Atiq and Ijaz Ahmed starred with the bat for the visitors as they notched up tons and powered their side to 284/3 at the end of 45 overs.

Bangladesh could never get going in their chase as they struggled to reach 111/6 at the end of 45 overs and Pakistan won the match comprehensively.

#3 Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 233 runs, 2000

Imran Nazir blazed away for Pakistan

It was another thumping meted out to Bangladesh by Pakistan. The 2000 Asia Cup took place in Bangladesh and in this match, Pakistan batted first and piled up 320/3 at the end of 50 overs. Imran Nazir and Mohammad Yousuf top scored with 80 runs each, while Inzamam-ul-Haq gave the team late impetus with a rapid 75 off 61 deliveries.

Bangladesh never really had any hope as they struggled against the Pakistan pacers and were knocked over for a paltry 87 runs.

#2 Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs, 2023

Babar notched up his ton

Nepal became latest team to rub shoulders with the established names of Asia in the 2023 Asia Cup. They started brilliantly in their first match against Pakistan, reducing the Men in Green to 25/2. However, captain Babar Azam stepped up and stabilised Pakistan’s innings along with Mohammad Rizwan, before taking Nepal to the cleaners with Iftikhar Ahmed.

Both Babar and Iftikhar notched up tons as Pakistan raced away to 342 at the end of their 50 overs. In response, Nepal were taken down by Pakistan’s seamers and Shadab Khan as they were bowled out for 104 in just 23.4 overs.

#1 India beat Hong Kong by 256 runs, 2008

Dhoni-Raina smashed Hong Kong

India hold the record of inflicting the biggest margin of victory (by runs) in Asia Cup history. Back in 2008, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni blazed away against Hong Kong as India ended with 374/4 in their 50 overs. Both Dhoni and Raina notched up their tons and flayed Hong Kong’s bowling attack all over the park.

Piyush Chawla then stepped up and starred with a four-wicket haul as Hong Kong were bowled out for 118 runs.