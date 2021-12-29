5 bowlers who picked up the most ODI wickets in 2021

Following the cancelation of the USA vs Ireland series, the ODI matches scheduled to take place in 2021 have ended. Unfortunately, the last series of the year could not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan vs West Indies series scheduled to take place earlier this month was also postponed due to the same reason. Overall, 2021 was not an eventful year for ODI cricket.

Teams focused on T20Is and Tests largely due to the T20 World Cup and the ICC World Test Championship. Five-time world champions Australia played only three ODIs in 2021 while two-time champs India competed in only six one-dayers.

Sri Lanka played the most ODIs (15) in 2021 while Ireland and Bangladesh were the other countries to play more than 10 one-dayers this year. Now that the ODI matches of the year have culminated, here's a look at the top five wicket-takers in 50-over cricket in 2021.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan - 17 ODI wickets

Shakib Al Hasan scalped 17 wickets in nine matches this year.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan continued his fine form in limited-overs cricket this year by picking up 17 wickets in nine ODIs. The southpaw took one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul for his country.

Shakib's best bowling figures were 5/30, and he maintained a brilliant economy rate of 3.67 in 2021.

#4 Mustafizur Rahman - 18 ODI wickets

Mustafizur Rahman took one wicket more than Shakib Al Hasan.

Mustafizur Rahman was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh in ODI cricket this year. The left-arm fast bowler picked up 18 wickets in 10 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.03 runs per over.

Rahman's best figures were 3/16. Bangladesh fans will hope that their star fast bowler continues in the same vein next year.

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal - 18 ODI wickets

Nepal's new captain Sandeep Lamichhane was one of the most impressive bowlers in ODI cricket this year. The rising star bowled in only five ODI innings in 2021 but returned with 18 wickets, recording two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

Lamichhane bowled a dream spell of 6/11 against Papua New Guinea on September 10, 2011. The new skipper will aim to lead his nation to more victories in 2022.

#2 Simi Singh, Ireland - 19 ODI wickets

Simi Singh bowled 15 maiden overs in ODI cricket this year.

Indian origin Ireland player Simi Singh was the most successful spinner in ODI matches in 2021. The right-arm off-break bowler picked up 19 wickets in 11 innings for Ireland.

He recorded one five-wicket haul this year. Had the series against the USA taken place as per the original schedule, Singh could have ended 2021 as the leading wicket-taker among all bowlers.

#1 Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lanka - 20 ODI wickets

Sri Lankan pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera was the only player to take 20 ODI wickets in 2021. The right-arm pacer scalped 20 wickets in 13 innings for the islanders.

His economy rate was 5.51 while his bowling strike rate was 31.9. Chameera registered his maiden ODI five-wicket haul this year against Bangladesh.

