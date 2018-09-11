Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 bowlers to watch out for in the Asia Cup 2018

Ali Akber
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
895   //    11 Sep 2018, 12:09 IST

Getty Images
Who will be the leading wicket-taker of Asia Cup 2018?

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Anil Kumble, from Wasim Akram to Chaminda Vaas, from Kapil Dev to Waqar Younis, and from Zaheer Khan to Mashrafe Murtaza, Asia has produced some of the best bowlers in the game’s history and continues to do so.

With the Asia Cup right around the corner, we are in for another treat as bowlers from all six countries will bowl their hearts out and perform their best in the UAE. With youngsters such as Jasprit Bumrah, Shadab Khan, Rashid Khan, and Mustafizur Rahman, we’ll see some of the best raw bowling talent world cricket has to offer.

The ICC Cricket World Cup is fast approaching, and Asian teams are struggling to find the right combinations in ODIs. With a world-class tournament in front of them, it’s more than likely that teams will find it the best way to lock their lineups for future tournaments.

Each squad is filled with numerous good bowlers. Let’s take a look at five of the bowlers who can make a big impact on the final outcome of Asia.

#5 Akila Dananjaya

Dananjaya will reach great heights in his career
Dananjaya will reach great heights in his career

14 wickets in 5 matches against South Africa in the recently concluded series. Need we say more? Akila Dananjaya made his ODI debut in 2012 but has only played 24 matches since.

An off-break bowler, Dananjaya has several variations in his bowling, including the leg-break, googly, carrom ball, doosra, and his stock off-spinner. He impressed Mahela Jayawardene so much that he was fast-tracked to the national squad before his debut.

He’s recently improved and shown much promise, which is a positive sign for the Lankans. There is little doubt that the youngster will be a star during the Asia Cup and make Jayawardene proud.

Ali Akber
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
