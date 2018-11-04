×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 captains who can guide their teams to World Cup in 2019

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
179   //    04 Nov 2018, 11:10 IST

Image result for 5 captains who can guide their teams to World Cup title in 2019

Although the World Cup happens every four years, it is very important to identify the core group of players who will lead the team's campaign in the prestigious tournament much before it begins. The skipper of the team is an important aspect in terms of preparations. He is the starting dot with whom the team combination begins to take shape in the span of four years.

It is common for teams to persist with their skippers for a longer time in order to keep the team intact before the tournament. However, if the captain fails to perform or nears the twilight in his career, replacements are looked at to lead the team in the World Cup.

Even in the World Cup next year, quite a few experienced players will lead their side for the first time in the tournament. The likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and many others will don the skipper's hat for a maiden time in the World Cup.

Here's a look at 5 captains who can guide their teams to World Cup triumph next year:

#5 Faf du Plessis

Image result for faf du plessis ODi skipper

The South African skipper has done wonders for the Proteas in ODIs. In 17 games, South Africa have won 15 under Faf's captaincy. It is a fabulous record to boast about though it is a very small sample size to judge his stint as a skipper.

After AB de Villiers relinquished his job, du Plessis was an obvious choice to lead the side. His experience in all the three formats now sees him as the perfect man to take South African cricket forward. However, it will be a different ball game when he leads Proteas in the World Cup for the first time in his career.

It will be necessary for him to perform with the bat and lead the team from the front. It will be a daunting task in hand for Faf to help his side rise above the tag of 'Chokers' and give their best shot in the tournament next year.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Virat Kohli
Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
An avid Cricket Follower
Top Contenders for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 teams who can win the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can we Finally Have an India-Pakistan Final in a...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Pakistan are favourites to win 2019 World Cup, feels...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when underdogs stunned the world in ICC...
RELATED STORY
All-rounders from Asian teams participating in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons that make Pakistan a serious contender to win...
RELATED STORY
Strongest Asian ODI XI featuring 11 captains
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us