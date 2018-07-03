Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 captains who have scored centuries in T20Is

Nikhil CricCrazyNIKS
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
350   //    03 Jul 2018, 17:24 IST

England v Australia - 1st Vitality International T20
Aaron Finch holds the record for the highest individual score in T20Is

"They came to see me bat and not you umpire," is a famous cricket quote by the legendary William Gilbert Grace and it is exactly what sums up the state of cricket today.

Batsmen are dominating games, breaking records for fun while the bowlers are being bullied like kids in a park. There is little help from the pitches and absolutely nothing from the ball especially when it is white in colour. Batting has come through the ages since those times and a prime example of that was when England notched up a massive score of 481 in an ODI, yet were disappointed that they could not get to 500.

A major contributor to the rise of the standard of batting has been Twenty20! Ever since the introduction of the shortest format of the game, batsmen have found a new zeal to smash the cricket ball and it has never been at its peak like it is now. While the experts and the caretakers of the game ponder over what can be done, batsmen are making merry when the ball doesn't deviate from the straight line.

Aaron Finch's breath-taking assault on the Zimbabwean bowlers was a sight to behold for the fans who enjoy bowlers being treated like bowling machines. We look at the instances when international captains have scored centuries for their side.

#1 Aaron Finch, 172 vs Zimbabwe, 2018

CRICKET-AUS-PAK
Aaron Finch scored his second ton in the shortest format of the game

Finch was handed over the captaincy of Australia's T20I side after their disastrous tour of South Africa. Finch showed glimpses of his form during the ODI series against England where he hit a fine century at Chester-le-Street before scoring a fighting 84 in a losing cause against the same side in the one-off T20I.

Finch began the tri-series in Zimbabwe in fine fashion, smashing the Pakistan bowlers all around the park for an unbeaten 68 but the Aussie opener brought out his brutal best against Zimbabwe. He carted the Zimbabwean bowlers for as many as 10 sixes and 16 fours, scoring an astonishing 172 in just 76 balls, breaking his own record.

