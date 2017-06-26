5 of Chris Gayle's best knocks against India in ODIs and T20Is

We take you through five of the best knocks by Chris Gayle in ODIs and T20s over the years, playing against the Indian cricket team.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 13:16 IST

Chris Gayle: The Universe Boss

Christopher Henry Gayle has been an indispensable element of the West Indies team and has pulverised bowlers over the years with his unflinching and swashbuckling style of play. While he has shown his class against all teams, he preferred the Indian bowling attack very much as is evident by the numbers.

Against India, Gayle has played 37 One Day Internationals in which he scored 1241 runs at an average of 33.54 with four hundreds to his name. In the T20 format against India, Gayle has 140 runs in his kitty at an average of 39.75.

As we move along, we take you through five of his best knocks in ODIs and T20Is over the years, playing against the Indian cricket team.

#5 140 runs, Ahmedabad, 2002

Chris Gayle is known for his unflinching style of batting and can be tormenting for bowlers on his day. In the second One-Day International between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad back in 2002, the hulking left-handed batsman blazed away to an innings of 140 runs from just 127 balls.

During his knock, he went from strength to strength as the Indian bowlers kept on disappearing all around the park. No Indian bowler was able to stem the run flow as Chris Gayle spanked them to pile runs at will.

He was pretty severe on Ashish Nehra as quite a few times he muscled him down the ground with sheer disdain. When he was dismissed in the 40th over by Virender Sehwag, a solid platform had been set for West Indies for a blistering end as they ended up at 324.

Windies, however, failed to defend the target as Rahul Dravid’s unbeaten century coupled with a brisk 57 from Sanjay Bangar helped India reach the target with 14 balls to spare.