5 coincidences between Virat Kohli's 2023 World Cup campaign and Karun Nair's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 tournament

Karun Nair recently grabbed the headlines with his fantastic batting performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Captaining the Vidarbha team, Nair aggregated 779 runs in eight innings at an extraordinary average of 389.5. At one point, the Vidarbha skipper had an average of more than 750 during the tournament.

Nair smashed five centuries and one half-century for Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Despite his extraordinary performance, Vidarbha lost in the final against Karnataka.

Virat Kohli had a similar campaign in ODI World Cup 2023 while playing for Team India. In this listicle now, we will look at the five coincidences between Virat's 2023 World Cup and Karun Nair's 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaigns.

#1 Virat Kohli and Karun Nair scored more than 750 runs while batting at number 3

Virat Kohli was the number three batter for India in ODI World Cup 2023. The right-hander scored 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, recording three centuries and six half-centuries.

Trending

Karun Nair also batted at number three for Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He aggregated 779 runs in nine matches, with his highest score being 163*. Nair's strike rate in the domestic tournament was 124.04.

#2 Team won all matches except the final

India remained unbeaten throughout the 2023 ODI World Cup until the final. They won all matches in the group stage and then defeated New Zealand in the semifinal to set up a summit clash against Australia.

Vidarbha had a similar journey in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Karun Nair-led outfit won all six matches in the group stage, followed by wins against Rajasthan in the quarterfinal and Maharashtra in the semifinal to qualify for the final against Karnataka.

#3 Final match happened in Gujarat

Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the 2023 World Cup Final between Australia and India. Thousands of fans attended the game, painting the venue in blue to cheer for the Indian team on November 19.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Final also took place in Gujarat. This game took place at the newly built Kotambi Stadium in Baroda.

#4 Winning team in the final wore yellow

Australia defeated India in the 2023 World Cup Final on November 19. They wore their yellow kits in the final as Pat Cummins and company silenced fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Incidentally, Vidarbha's opponents in the final Karnataka also had yellow in their kit colors. Vidarbha's kit was primarily blue, just like Team India.

#5 Virat Kohli and Karun Nair won the Player of the Series award

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the 2023 ODI World Cup for his fantastic performances. Kohli was upset and did not even give a speech after receiving the award at the post-match presentation.

Karun Nair also won the Player of the Series award in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Being the captain of Vidarbha, Nair had to give a speech at the post-match presentation. He admitted that Karnataka batted well, which is why they won.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news