5 controversies surrounding Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is no stranger to controversy -- and here are the 5 times that he courted it.

Virat Kohli is no stranger to controversies. Ever since his younger days, the former U-19 captain has courted attention towards through erratic behaviour. He has, however, matured a lot over the years and is not more controlled than ever before – after all, he is now the captain of the Indian cricket team in all formats of the game.

However, you can’t really change a man completely – he is always bound to go back to his natural ways every now and then. With Kohli, controversy is always knocking the door – and sometimes he answers them.

Without further ado, here are the 5 instances where the Indian captain couldn’t keep his emotions intact and attracted controversy towards himself…

#5 Showing the finger

Giving the Sydney crowd the finger

Virat Kohli has always been a temperamental character. He gets animated very quickly and goes where the rush of blood takes him. So when a group of Australians were heckling the life out of him at Sydney cricket ground, he retaliated by showing them the middle finger.

In the first week of 2012, when India took on Australia at Sydney, the Australian batsmen spanked the Indian bowlers all over the park. If that wasn’t enough, the Australian crowd were relentless in their approach of bringing down the Indian players’ mentality.

At one point, Kohli thought that he had had enough and lifted his middle finger towards them. He was rather unapologetic about it, tweeting: "I agree cricketers don't have to retaliate. what when the crowd says the worst things about your mother and sister. the worst I've heard (sic)".

In the end, the Indian batsman was fined 50% of his match fee for the dissentious action.