5 cricketers and the actors they want to see play their role in their biopics

Cricketers have gained a massive fan following in recent years. The brand value of cricketers has increased by leaps and bounds, with some modern-era cricketers owning a place in the list of the richest sportspeople on earth right now.

One of the main reasons behind the increase in cricketers' earnings is the growth in the popularity of the sport. With the T20 format, cricket has become more commercial than ever.

Seeing the crazy fan following of cricketers, the filmmakers have even created biopics on players like MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Praveen Tambe, and Mithali Raj. A biopic on Jhulan Goswami is also in the works.

With the trend of biopics on cricketers in full flow, the interviewers have asked several players about the actor whom they would want to see play their role in their biopics.

In this listicle today, we will look at the five players who expressed their desire to see a particular actor play their role in their biopics.

#1 Ahmed Shehzad - Brad Pitt

In a recent appearance on Geo News Sports Show 'Score', Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad said that he wants Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt to play his character on the big screen.

Shehzad has played 81 ODIs, 13 Tests and 59 T20Is for Pakistan. He has scored over 4,500 runs across three formats and has represented Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2015. It will be interesting to see if Brad agrees to play Shehzad's role in his biopic.

#2 Shahid Afridi - Tom Cruise or Aamir Khan

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi named two actors when asked who should play his character in his biopic. He named Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Afridi, who played 398 ODIs, 27 Tests and 99 T20Is for Pakistan, said Tom should play the role if the movie is in English and Aamir should do the Hindi version.

#3 Yuvraj Singh - Siddhant Chaturvedi

While Ahmed Shehzad and Shahid Afridi want veteran actors to play their characters, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh would love to see rising star Siddhant Chaturvedi in his biopic.

Here's what he said in an interview two years ago:

"Probably, I’d play myself — that would be a bit desperate… (chuckles) See, that’s the director’s job to decide. If it’s going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi is a good option; I’d love to see him in the film."

#4 Harbhajan Singh - Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh felt that new-generation Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal could play his role well in his biopic.

In a chat with Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2021, Singh said:

"If there would a film made based on my story, then I think either Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer Singh should play. Both these boys looks like me and also have a good height and physique."

#5 Ravindra Jadeja - Emraan Hashmi

Current Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is a big fan of Bollywood hero Emraan Hashmi. Back in 2013, the Chennai Super Kings star said that he wanted to see Emraan in his biopic.

Fans should note that Emraan played Mohammad Azharuddin's role in his biopic. Hence, he would have a good experience of playing a cricketer's role on the big screen.

