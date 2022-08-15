5 cricketers with the best on-field celebrations

The game of cricket involves a lot of skill and mental application as well as the use of tactical acumen. Players have to deliver under intense pressure, be it with the bat, ball or while fielding, often having to think on their feet. Captains often have to make split-second decisions that could shift the momentum of the match either side.

As such, cricket is a sport that requires high levels of concentration and a lot of calculative brilliance as well. At the same time, the gentleman’s game is also about passion and letting yourself loose by expressing your emotions.

Celebrations by cricketers, be it after claiming a wicket, on completing a hundred or after taking an excellent catch, embody the spirit and zeal with which the game is played.

In this feature, we take a look at five cricketers whose signature on-field celebrations are among the best in the business.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan - Thigh-five

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan doing the thigh-five.

Apart from his sublime batting skills that have won him fans across the globe, veteran Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is also known for his thigh-five celebrations. Every time he takes a catch, he slaps his thigh and raises his finger to signal the fall of a wicket.

During his appearance on the YouTube chat show, ‘Double Trouble’, hosted by Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, Dhawan opened up on the inspiration behind his thigh-five celebrations. He explained:

“Whenever I watched Kabaddi, I loved seeing raiders celebrate their point by doing the thigh-five celebration. It was some sort of manly thing and I immediately got hooked to the celebration.

"We were playing in Australia when I first started doing the celebration. Slowly I got used to it. I enjoy the celebration and do with full heart and art and I am sure even the fans love it.”

Dhawan is currently in Zimbabwe with the ODI squad. Apart from opening the innings, he will also be skipper KL Rahul's deputy.

#4 Sheldon Cotterell - Military salute

West Indies cricketer Sheldon Cotterell doing the ‘military salute’.

Consistency is not West Indies left-arm seamer Sheldon Cotterell’s forte. On his day, he can be extraordinary, on other days pedestrian. However, upon getting a wicket, he always brings out a military-style salute, literally giving marching orders to the batter.

After claiming a five-fer against England in a one-dayer in 2019, Cotterell spilled the beans on his salute celebration. He told the BBC:

“It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force. I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army.”

Cotterell, who will soon turn 33, has represented West Indies in two Tests, 38 ODIs and 41 T20Is, claiming 102 international scalps.

#3 Hassan Ali - Bomb explosion

Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali explodes like a bomb.

Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali is known for his maverick ways. His ‘bomb explosion’ celebration after getting a wicket is quite popular. He crouches down and then gets up, spreading his hands, after claiming a wicket.

In 2017, he was asked whether he fears getting injured due to the exaggerated celebrations. He responded:

“I get lost in the moment and it just happens. The team doctor said to me that maybe I needed to tone down the celebration, but I said to him that will not happen, the celebration will not change and will not be reduced and instead I will work on getting even stronger.”

A year later, the Pakistan pacer was trolled on social media after he hurt his neck during the 'bomb explosion' celebration after claiming a wicket in an ODI against Zimbabwe.

#2 Tabraiz Shamsi - Shoe phone

Tabraiz Shamsi uses the shoe like a phone. Pic: Twitter

South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi's 'shoe phone' celebrations have grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Upon taking a crucial wicket, he removes his shoes and pretends to make a phone call. His bizarre celebration became the talk of Twitter after he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in a T20I in Bengaluru in 2019.

Some Indian fans felt it was an insult to the Indian opener. However, Shamsi’s teammate Rassie van der Dussen clarified after the game:

"Yeah Shamsi always phones to Immy (Imran Tahir). Immy is one of his heroes, and they work together a lot. So it was a nice moment for Shamsi to take a big wicket of Dhawan like Immy for us.”

The Proteas left-arm spinner himself took to social media and explained:

“No disrespect… only love, enjoyment and entertainment! ? Asked the big man why he didnt give me a warning atleast before smoking me out of the park 1st two balls lol?”

Dhawan slammed the South African bowler for two sixes before Shamsi had the last laugh, dismissing the Indian opener for 36 off 25 balls.

#1 KL Rahul - Shut out the noise

KL Rahul sends a message to critics. Pic: BCCI

Experienced Indian batter Rahul’s ‘shut out the noise’ celebration has become a part of the cricketer’s personality. Every time he reaches a hundred, be it for India or his IPL franchise, he takes off his helmet, shuts his ears with his hands and closes his eyes.

He brought out the unique celebration after reaching three-figures during an ODI against West Indies in 2019. It made an reapperance against England at home last year. Rahul struggled for runs in the T20Is and sent out a loud and clear message to critics after completing his century in the second ODI.

Speaking after the match, Rahul shed light on his reaction after reaching his ton, saying:

"It (the celebration) is just to shut out the noise, not to disrespect anyone. There are people out there who try to pull you down, at times you need to neglect them. So that's just a message to shut out that noise.”

Rahul will be making a comeback to international cricket during the ODIs in Zimbabwe. He hasn’t played an international match since February due to injury and fitness issues.

