5 cricketers who shed tears during a press conference ft. Tamim Iqbal

Cricketers regularly address press conferences during cricket matches and tournaments, where they share their views on the happenings on the ground. The press conferences give them a chance to share messages for their fans as well.

Fans always look forward to watching press conferences of cricketers whenever a major incident or controversy breaks out in the cricket world. Every cricketer witnesses ups and downs in his career. While the cricketers generally have a big smile on their faces after they achieve something, a few players have also shed tears in press conferences while at their low points.

In this listicle, we will look back at five instances when cricketers broke down into tears during a press conference.

#1 Tamim Iqbal breaks down while announcing his retirement

Earlier today (July 6), Bangladesh's former captain Tamim Iqbal called for a special press conference, where he announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. Iqbal was heartbroken to leave international cricket just three months before the Cricket World Cup 2023, where he could have led his nation.

Himanshu Pareek @Sports_Himanshu



Tamim Iqbal sobbing and struggling to speak while announcing his retirement is the most heart breaking thing you will see today on #CricketTwitter Tamim Iqbal sobbing and struggling to speak while announcing his retirement is the most heart breaking thing you will see today on #CricketTwitter https://t.co/B2MIqqfZDN

Iqbal confirmed that there were some big reasons behind his retirement but he did not disclose any of them to the media. The left-handed batter led Bangladesh to 21 wins in ODI cricket.

#2 Steve Smith becomes emotional while apologizing for ball-tampering scandal in 2018

One of the biggest controversies in cricket history took place in early 2018 when Steve Smith's Australian team was involved in a ball-tampering scandal against South Africa. Captain Smith, vice-captain David Warner and team member Cameron Bancroft were punished for their actions.

When Smith returned home from South Africa, he addressed a press conference in Sydney, where he apologized for his actions. During the conference, he broke down into tears as he felt he let the nation down as a leader.

#3 David Warner thought his international career was over

As mentioned earlier, David Warner was also a part of the ball-tampering scandal of 2018. Warner was punished for his actions as well, and upon his return to Australia, he apologized at a press conference, breaking down into tears.

Warner felt that he would never play for Australia again at the international level. However, he made a fantastic comeback and won the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 and T20 World Cup 2021 with the team.

#4 Naseem Shah becomes emotional while talking about his mother

One of Pakistan's top cricketers, Naseem Shah has bowled many impressive spells in his short international career so far. Back in 2019, when Shah took a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka, he dedicated his achievement to his mother and got emotional while talking about her at the press conference.

Shah lost his mother just a month before he took his maiden Test five-wicket haul. Hence, he could not hold back his tears while talking about her.

#5 Michael Clarke gets emotional when talking about Phil Hughes

Phil Hughes' death shocked the entire cricketing community in 2014. One of the rising cricketers of Australia, Hughes was hit on his head by a bouncer from Sean Abbott in a domestic match. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately didn't survive.

Addressing the media, the-then Australian cricket team captain Michael Clarke shared a message for Hughes from the entire team. Clarke got emotional and started crying while reading the statement.

