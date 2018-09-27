Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 cricketers who are just remembered for one performance

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    27 Sep 2018, 01:14 IST

Cricket has undoubtedly become one of the most watched and popular games since the 20th century. The game's popularity has reached dizzying heights and various T20 leagues across the world have made it one of the lucrative games in the world.

However, not all the cricketers who have played the game have been able to cherish this success on a high note. While some cricketers like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have shown their proclivity in a great manner, a lot of cricketers could not sustain their place in the XI and are nowhere near in making a comeback.

But, some of these cricketers have shown traces of their abilities in the past and are remembered only for those magnificent performances. Here, we take a look at those cricketers who we remember for their one significant performance.

#5 Steve O'Keefe

Steve O'Keefe

Steve O'Keefe's spell of 12/70 against India's formidable batting line-up is clearly one of the best spells ever bowled in the history of cricket. O'Keefe single-handedly won the match for the Aussies against India in 2017 as he took bowled a magical match spell of 12/70 which handed India a massive 333-run defeat.

In his injury-ridden career, this feat will be remembered as one of the greatest. He ended that series with 19 wickets and was considered the apt bowler to partner Nathan Lyon in Tests. However, Steve O'Keefe was stripped of his Cricket Australia contract and was omitted from the squad for the successive Test series due to behavioral issues.

He earned a lifeline after he was named as the replacement for the injured Hazlewood against Bangladesh. O'Keefe couldn't make much of an impact and has fallen out of favour with the selectors since then.




