5 Indian cricketers who deserved a longer run

Rohit Sharma was lucky to get a long run in the initial period

The dream of every aspiring cricketer is to represent their country. Playing cricket for their country in the biggest stage is the pinnacle of every cricketer's career.

India is a hub for cricketing talent. This is the country that has produced great batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rahul Dravid; and also some great bowlers like Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, and Harbhajan Singh. But sadly a major chunk of the talents emerging today only target the IPL and the shorter formats of the game.

It is up to to the selectors, and the captain to find the right talent to represent the country and give him a long run to get accustomed to international cricket. One such success story is Rohit Sharma who struggled initially, but with the backing of the captain, and the selectors, has become one of the best limited-overs batsmen in the world today.

Here are five players who were unlucky in either getting a long run in the team or not having represented the national side at all.

#5 Amit Mishra

Mishra is one of the most effective leg spinners in the world

Amit Mishra is one of the best leg-spinners India had produced after Anil Kumble. However, he is one of those players who were born in the wrong era. Mishra had to compete with the likes of Kumble and Harbhajan Singh for a spot in the playing XI.

Kumble and Harbhajan represented India almost for a decade, thus leaving no space for a third spinner. The pair was consistent and successful in both formats of the game and this made the selectors hesitant to bring any other spinner to the fray.

For a bowler with 535 first-class wickets, Mishra must consider himself highly unlucky to not to represent India for a long period of time. He wasn't discouraged by the lack of opportunities that he was presented, though, and continued to perform in domestic cricket in hope of representing India one more time in his career. Mishra featured in 22 Test Matches where he picked up 76 wickets and played 36 ODIs where he has 64 scalps to his name.

