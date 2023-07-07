5 cricketers whose sisters also play international cricket

Cricketers have earned a lot of fame in recent years due to the rapid growth of the sport in newer regions. More and more individuals are taking up cricket as a profession in the era of T20 leagues. Along with men's cricket, women's cricket has witnessed significant growth in recent times as well.

The BCCI launched the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, while nations like Australia and England have organized T20 tournaments for women as well. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and BCCI have also announced equal match fees for men's and women's cricketers.

Thanks to the growth in the sport, parents are not hesitant to allow their children to become cricketers. While seeing two brothers play for the nation is common, here's a list of five such male cricketers whose sisters also play international cricket.

#1 Bas de Leede and Babette de Leede, The Netherlands

Bas de Leede grabbed the headlines yesterday in Zimbabwe thanks to his all-round show against the Scotland cricket team in a do-or-die match of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Bas smashed a hundred and bagged a five-wicket haul to help the Netherlands qualify for the World Cup 2023.

Bas' cousin sister Babette de Leede is also an international cricketer. Born in 1999, Babette has played eight ODIs and 37 T20Is for the Netherlands women's team. She is a wicketkeeper batter.

#2 Will Sutherland and Annabel Sutherland, Australia

Will Sutherland is an upcoming star in Australian cricket. The 23-year-old all-rounder has represented Australia at the U-19 level. He has also played for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.

Will's sister Annabel Sutherland is two years younger than him, but she has already played international cricket at the senior level. Annabel is an all-rounder as well. She has played three Tests, 18 T20Is, and 15 ODIs for Australia Women.

#3 Gustav Mckeon and Ines Mckeon, France

European nation France is slowly improving in the cricket world. Many fans would be surprised to see a pair of siblings become international cricketers for France. Gustav Mckeon is a 19-year-old rising star, who has played five T20Is for the French team.

His sister Ines Mckeon is a 16-year-old wicketkeeper. She has represented France Women in 10 T20I matches so far.

#4 The Delany family of Ireland

Delany family has produced three international cricketers for Ireland. Their women's team captain Laura Delany has played 52 ODIs and 91 T20Is for the nation so far.

Laura's own brother Gareth Delany has represented the Irish team in 21 ODIs and 61 T20Is, while their cousin David Delany has played eight T20I matches for Ireland.

#5 The Joyce family of Ireland

Another family which has given multiple cricketers to the Ireland cricket team is the Joyce family. Left-handed batter Ed Joyce is the most well-known player from the family, having played for England as well. His brother Dom Joyce played three ODIs for Ireland, while another brother named Gus Joyce played one first-class match.

ICC @ICC



Watch the sisters answer some lighthearted questions 📽️ Ireland twins Isobel and Cecelia Joyce turn 37 todayWatch the sisters answer some lighthearted questions 📽️ Ireland twins Isobel and Cecelia Joyce turn 37 today 🎂 Watch the sisters answer some lighthearted questions 📽️ https://t.co/1MHu02BQK8

The Joyce brothers have twin sisters as well, namely Cecelia and Isobel. Cecelia is an opening batter like Ed. She has played 57 ODIs and 43 T20Is for Ireland Women. Isobel is an all-rounder, who has donned the Irish jersey in one Test, 79 ODIs, and 55 T20Is.

Poll : 0 votes