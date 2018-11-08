5 current Indian cricketers who are yet to make their Test debut

Ashwan Rao

Manish Pandey

So far, 294 players have had the privilege of representing the Indian Cricket team in the Test matches of which 33 have gone on to lead the nation. Sachin is the most capped Indian Test cricketer and MS Dhoni has captained India in more number of Tests- 60 of which the Indians won 23, lost 18 and drawn 15.

While some players like Sachin Tendulkar and recently young prodigy, Prithvi Shaw (no comparisons please) announced their arrival at the International stage through Test matches, some could not. Let us now look at five extremely talented Indian cricketers who are yet to play or have never played Test cricket. But it won't be easy for them to get into the side for sure!

Though the Karnataka batsman made his First-class debut against Railways in November 2008, he rose to prominence after his exploits in the 2009 IPL where he became the first ever Indian to score an IPL century. Pandey has so far scored 5854 runs 84 First-class matches, with his highest score being 238. A consistent performer with the bat in the domestic circuit, the Nainital-born batsman has amassed 4346 runs in 136 List A matches at an average of 42.60. He made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in July 2015 at Harare and just three days after his ODI debut, he made his T20I debut against the same opposition at the same venue.

A highly talented batsman, Pandey has been in and out of the Indian Cricket team since making debut three years ago and has so far represented the Men in Blue in 23 ODIs and 27 T20Is, scoring 440 and 534 runs respectively. His best ever performance in the Indian jersey came against the Aussies in January 2016 at Sydney, where he scored 104* (81 balls) and guided India to a comprehensive victory while chasing 331 runs in the final match of the ODI series (Australia won 4-1). Though he got the opportunities to prove himself in the Blue jersey, he is yet to get one in the Whites and it is really surprising that a player of such calibre is yet to play a five-day game for his nation.

