5 current most loved Indian cricketers

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
912   //    11 Oct 2018, 18:19 IST

Cricket is more than a game in India, where people start and end their days with discussions over cricket and cricketers. It's the mainstream sport played in almost every state of the country and from children to adults, all follow it with great enthusiasm.

Indian cricketers have always had their own legacy when it comes to fan-following. Several players not only have a big fan base in India but in the rest of the world as well, owing to their consistent sensational display on and off the field.

However, at the same time, it's quite hard to survive at the top place in the Indian team, with an 'n' number of skillful cricketers always in the queue, waiting for a chance. One needs to perform on a consistent basis to ensure a place in both the team and amid the hearts of fans.

A lot of cricketers fail to sustain this pressure while a few get used to it. In the current scenario, some of the Indian players have earned the love of fans on the back of their consistent good shows. In this article, we present you the 5 current most loved Indian cricketers.

#5 Hardik Pandya

4th Momentum ODI: South Africa v India

The Baroda-born cricketer, Hardik Pandya, who is celebrating his 25th birthday today is one of the top all-round appearances in the Indian team currently. He has been quite regular in all the three formats due to his ability to bowl at a good pace and scoring runs down the order.

Apart from his spellbinding bowling and batting, Pandya is a terrific fielder as well, which adds to his importance as a player in the team. He made his international debut in January 2016 after some reputable performances in IPL.

As India was in need of a fast-bowling all-rounder, Pandya made sure to cement his place in a short time by some good performances. The good stint in limited overs cricket earned him the Test call-up as well.

One of his huge fan attracting moments came during Champions Trophy finals against Pakistan last year. India though lost that match with a big margin but Pandya emerged as star with the bat as he scored a fiery 43-ball 76 runs.

He often takes to Twitter and has made a huge fan base. His skillful stunts inside the ground undoubtedly make him one of the most loved current Indian cricketers


Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
