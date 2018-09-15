Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 debutants India need to try as openers in tests

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Feature
964   //    15 Sep 2018, 18:21 IST

India's opening pairs did not fare well in England.

Opening an innings in test cricket is one of the most difficult tasks in the game. One needs to have gritty technique, sheer patience, and composure in order to succeed at this position. India has one of the best opening pairs going around in limited overs cricket. However, when it comes to test cricket, the story is entirely different. India's default opening pair before the tour to England was Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. However, after the failure in 2 tests, Murali Vijay was immediately dropped.

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most dangerous players in limited overs cricket. His technique and aggression can be a headache for any bowlers. He can easily rotate the strike or clear the ball over the mid-wicket fence. However, when it comes to red ball cricket, he becomes a different guy. He struggles in seaming conditions and his impatience caused him to lose his wicket after getting a really good start. Dhawan just averaged 20.25 in the test series, not crossing the half-century mark at least once.

Murali Vijay is a guy who is a sheet anchor. His composure and patience were proved in really tough conditions in the last few years. He played a crucial role in India's test win at lords when they toured England back in 2014. However, in the last few series, the Tamil Nadu opener has found it really tough to keep it going. He recently made his county debut for Essex and just hit a brilliant ton. However, he needs to work even harder to get a call back to the Indian test team.

KL Rahul has solidified his place in team India after his scintillating knock of 149 in the last test in England. India will be willing to give the Karnataka batsman a few more chances.

Thus it is safe to say that Indian opening is in a precarious position. We feel it is high time India look for alternative options. Here is a look at 5 debutants who deserves a go in the ultimate form of cricket.

