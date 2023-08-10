5 most disappointing T20I debuts for India ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Team India have grown leaps and bounds over the last two decades across formats. Although the ICC trophy has eluded them for a decade now, the Men in Blue have dominated bilaterals and other multi-nation tournaments. They also reached consecutive finals of the ICC World Test Championship but failed to win the trophy.

The depth of the Indian team is often attributed to its robust domestic structure and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since the advent of the IPL in 2008, several talented youngsters have come up the ranks, including the likes of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Due to the grueling schedule across formats, the Indian think tank has rested senior cricketers, handing debuts to youngsters in the shortest format lately. The most recent example was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his T20I debut in the third game against the West Indies in Guyana on Tuesday.

However, he failed to make a mark with the bat and got out cheaply. It is worth noting that Jaiswal is not the first Indian cricketer who has failed to make an instant impression on his T20I debut.

On that note, let's take a look at five Indian cricketers who had disappointing T20I debuts.

#1 KL Rahul

After having a tremendous run in IPL 2016, KL Rahul made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2016. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat also got his debut cap in the same game.

Rahul didn't have the ideal start to his international career in the shortest format as he was out for a golden duck. Chasing 170 runs to win, he walked out to open the innings alongside Mandeep Singh.

Rahul took the strike in the first ball and was taken by surprise immediately. Trying to dab an outswinger from Donald Tiripano to the third-man region, he only managed to get an inside edge before the ball crashed onto the stumps.

The Men in Blue succumbed to a two-run defeat to go 0-1 down in the series despite valiant efforts from Manish Pandey.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan made his T20I debut against the West Indies during the same tour when Virat Kohli made his Test debut in 2011.

India were asked to bat first by the hosts in the only T20I of the tour at the Port of Spain. Dhawan came out to bat alongside wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel.

Dhawan looked jittery during his 11-ball stay in the middle before being dismissed by Darren Sammy after scoring only five runs. It was an effort ball from the former West Indies skipper, who banged it short, angling it at the left-handed batter. Dhawan tried to stay beside the line and guide it over the slips but could only manage to get an edge to the wicketkeeper.

Despite losing early wickets, the Men in Blue posted 159/6 in their 20 overs, with contributions from Subramaniam Badrinath (43) and Rohit Sharma (26).

The Indian bowlers then did an excellent job to restrict the Windies to 143/5, thus winning the match by 16 runs.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary Indian batter was at the fag end of his career when the ICC recognized the shortest format of the game. His only T20I game came against South Africa at the Wanderers in 2006.

Bowling first, the Men in Blue did exceptionally well to restrict the Proteas to 126/9 in 20 overs. Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar picked up two wickets each, while Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, and Sreesanth returned with one scalp apiece.

In response, Tendulkar walked out to open the innings alongside skipper Virender Sehwag. After a slow start, the Mumbai-born batter smacked two boundaries off Charl Langeveldt in the fourth over.

Just when he started to cut loose, Tendulkar was cleaned up by Langeveldt. The legendary batter tried to smash one outside the off-stump but only managed to chop it back into the stumps after scoring 10 off 12 balls.

Although India won the match convincingly by six wickets, Tendulkar would have hoped for a better outing in T20Is given the illustrious Test and ODI career he boasts.

#4 Yusuf Pathan

The former Indian all-rounder made his T20I debut in the all-important 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Johannesburg. An injury to Virender Sehwag just before the summit clash meant MS Dhoni and Co. had to go with the rookie as Gautam Gambhir's opening partner.

Yusuf had a very ordinary debut, managing only 15 runs in the high-profile final. The right-handed batter smacked a boundary and a six off Mohammad Asif before the Pakistan pacer got the batter of him.

The Baroda-born all-rounder tried to pull one off a bouncer but only managed to get a top edge. The ball flew and Shoaib Malik, who was stationed at mid-on, had to run a few steps backwards to complete the catch.

Yusuf also had a very pale outing with the ball, conceding five runs off the only over he bowled while defending 157 runs. However, it was his brother Irfan Pathan who returned with figures of 3/16 to break Pakistan's back.

The Men in Green fell five runs short as a young Indian side surpassed all expectations to lift the maiden T20 World Cup title under Dhoni.

#5 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Mumbai cricketer is touted to be the next big thing in Indian cricket. After an impressive stint with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023 that saw him score 625 runs in 14 matches, the left-handed batter was rewarded with a national call-up for the West Indies series.

He had an excellent debut, scoring 171 runs in the first Test against the Caribbeans in Dominica. Jaiswal finished as the highest run-scorer in the two-match Test series with 266 runs at an average of 88.66.

However, he had to wait for his opportunity in T20Is. After Ishan Kishan failed to get going in the first two games, which India lost, Jaiswal replaced the former. All eyes were on the young cricketer, but the 21-year-old flattered to deceive.

Chasing 160 runs for victory, he was out in the first over after scoring only one run. He looked a bit nervous, which ultimately got the better of him. The southpaw tried to muscle one over the leg side but lost his shape and top-edged the ball into the sky. Alzzari Joseph kept his calm to complete a difficult catch.

However, India crossed the line easily, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma stepping up with the bat. The Men in Blue managed to pull one back after losing two on the trot.