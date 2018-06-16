Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 England losses that shocked the world

5 times England cricket team were humbled by minnows

Sanchit Grover
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 16:59 IST
England is where the beautiful game of cricket originated. Despite the fact that England have never won an ODI world cup, they still are a cricket powerhouse. Cricket holds a special place in English heritage. Many all-time greats of the game have been from England.

Apart from producing world class players ranging from Sir Ian Botham, Mike Gatting to Andrew Flintoff, Alastair Cook and many more, England have been accused to be chokers of the gentleman’s game. With 6 finals lost in all ICC tournaments, the English have come up short on quite a few times.

But if there is one record more embarrassing than that is their history of trembling against the minnows. England have had a slip up one too many times and to put it in a phrase: It is embarrassing.

England have been part of major upsets in cricket history some they wouldn't be too proud of.

Here are the five times English cricket team was embarrassed on the international stage by lesser opponents: 

England vs Scotland at The Grange, Edinburgh, 2018


Scotland v England ODI
Scotland v England ODI

Perhaps the most recent shocker of world cricket. England are the number 1 ranked ODI team in the recent ICC rankings and were expected to brush aside Scotland with ease. with 3 losses in as many matches before barring their one undecided match, not many people gave Scotland a chance against England.

But Calum Mcleod had other plans as he scored 140 runs off 94 deliveries to help Scotland post a mammoth total of 371. England started out brilliantly with Johny Bairstow scoring 3rd fastest century in English history and looked like chasing down the target. But with wickets falling regularly England finished shot of 5 runs to give Scotland their sole win over their English neighbours. Eoin Morgan's men slipped to a shock defeat at the hands of Ireland, something they would like to erase from their history. A day Scottish fans will never forget.

ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Cricket England Cricket Eoin Morgan Joe Root
