4 Factors The Indian Cricket Team Should Proactively Look At Before The Start Of The 2019 Cricket World Cup

Reuben Dilip Chelliah
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Jul 2018, 10:17 IST

CRICKET-ENG-IND-ODI
Indian Cricket Team

We are 46 weeks away from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and based on the team compositions, it is clear that all the teams have started preparing for this big event. Even though everyone in India, including me, would love to see Team India lift its third world cup, it is going to be a steep challenge for the men in blue. Let us look at some of the factors that India might have to look at closely while preparing for this marquee event.

4. Rohit Sharma Gets A Prolonged Run as a Captain

I believe that someone should be groomed for ODI captaincy experience before the World Cup. The most obvious choice will be the vice-captain Rohit Sharma and he can be asked to lead the ODI team during the current England tour for few ODIs. This will ensure that the team will be in good stead even if Kohli gets injured (touch wood!) unexpectedly during the tournament.


England v India - One Day International Series - Trent Bridge
Rohit Sharma
