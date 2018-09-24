5 fastest batsmen to reach 15 ODI centuries

An India-Pakistan encounter always brings a lot of records on the platter for the cricket fans. One such game was the recent Super Four fixture between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup, which the latter won comprehensively with nine wickets to spare.

It was a double blow from the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, that helped India to win the encounter after some excellent stuff by the Indian bowlers. Rohit brought up his 19th ODI century and 7000 ODI runs. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan also brought up his 15th ODI ton which made him one of the fastest batsmen to hit 15 ODI centuries.

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at the top five batsmen to reach 15 centuries in ODI cricket. Apart from Dhawan, two more Indian legends are a part of this list.

#5 Sourav Ganguly (India) - 144 innings

Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as Dada, holds the fifth place on this list. Ganguly had an illustrious career both as a captain as well as a batsman. He was known for his exceptional off-side play so much so that he was also known as God of Offside. He made and broke many records during his entire journey of ODI cricket.

His flashing off drives and flash cuts were a treat to watch. Besides, with an exceptional sense of timing and game sense, he was one of the fastest batsmen to reach 10,000 runs and 15 centuries in ODIs. Ganguly brought up his 15th ODI century in only his 144th ODI innings which also made him the fastest Indian to reach the 15th ODI ton back then.

