Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 fastest batsmen to reach 15 ODI centuries

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.97K   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:34 IST

An India-Pakistan encounter always brings a lot of records on the platter for the cricket fans. One such game was the recent Super Four fixture between Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup, which the latter won comprehensively with nine wickets to spare. 

It was a double blow from the Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, that helped India to win the encounter after some excellent stuff by the Indian bowlers. Rohit brought up his 19th ODI century and 7000 ODI runs. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan also brought up his 15th ODI ton which made him one of the fastest batsmen to hit 15 ODI centuries. 

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at the top five batsmen to reach 15 centuries in ODI cricket. Apart from Dhawan, two more Indian legends are a part of this list.

#5 Sourav Ganguly (India) - 144 innings

Group B, Bangladesh v India - Cricket World Cup 2007

Sourav Ganguly, fondly known as Dada, holds the fifth place on this list. Ganguly had an illustrious career both as a captain as well as a batsman. He was known for his exceptional off-side play so much so that he was also known as God of Offside. He made and broke many records during his entire journey of ODI cricket.

His flashing off drives and flash cuts were a treat to watch. Besides, with an exceptional sense of timing and game sense, he was one of the fastest batsmen to reach 10,000 runs and 15 centuries in ODIs. Ganguly brought up his 15th ODI century in only his 144th ODI innings which also made him the fastest Indian to reach the 15th ODI ton back then. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli
Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
Top 5 fastest spinners to reach 50 ODI wickets
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest Indian bowlers to 50 ODI wickets 
RELATED STORY
5 ODI batsmen who got run out highest number of times 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Greatest Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen with highest ODI average
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 5 MS Dhoni knocks against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
An unbeatable current Asia ODI XI
RELATED STORY
2 Things India should do to win against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us